Payton Pritchard signs $30m extension with the Boston Celtics

Fans of the Boston Celtics were surprised to hear that the storied ball club had signed reserve guard Payton Pritchard to a four-year, $30 million extension on Sunday afternoon before the team’s 2023 preseason opener vs the Philadelphia 76ers. This extension comes ahead of the rookie scale extension deadline and is reportedly fully guaranteed.

Pritchard was scheduled to become a restricted free agent this upcoming NBA offseason and had until the end of the month of October to come to terms with Boston on a new deal for the West Linn native. The Oregon alum is expected to have a significant role in the Celtics’ lineup this season.

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reacted to the new deal and what it means for Pritchard and Boston going forward on a news edition of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire