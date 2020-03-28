Okay, this is just insane.

It sounds like a helicopter but it's actually just Payton Pritchard showing off his handles.

The 6-foot-2 guard gave us a glimpse into his ball-handling warm -up routine via a post to his personal twitter account from what looks like his garage-- and man is it impressive.

Ball handling routine coming soon pic.twitter.com/d8NhlBKtwB — Payton Pritchard (@fastpp3) March 28, 2020

What's impressive about this video is how many dribbles he takes and how low Pritchard is to the ground along with perfect balance.

It reminds us of Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum's pregame dribbling drills, which are impressive in their own right.

The Pac-12 Player of the Year, All-Pac-12 First-Team, Lute Olson Player of the Year, and Oregon's first consensus first-team All-American in 80 years was one of just three players nationally to average at least 20 points, four rebounds and five assists per game and was one of just four players nationally who led his conference in both scoring (20.5 points per game) and assists (5.6 per game).

In his senior year, Pritchard posted a 2.0 assist to turnover ratio.

Looking forward to seeing the rest of this ball-handling clinic.

Also, be sure to check out Pritchard on the latest Talkin' Blazers Podcast joins hosts NBA champion Channing Frye and Emmy Award winner Dan Sheldon:

Payton Pritchard shows off insane handles, reminiscent of CJ McCollum originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest