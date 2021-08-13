Payton Pritchard shines as Celtics crush Magic in NBA Summer League
The Boston Celtics improved their undefeated NBA Summer League record to 3-0 with an emphatic win over the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas on Thursday night.
The C's first-round picks from the 2020 NBA Draft -- Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith -- paved the way for the 108-71 victory.
Pritchard scored 17 points with nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes. He was a plus-30 as well.
The most impressive aspect of Pritchard's performance was his 3-point shooting. He hit four of his six shot attempts from beyond the arc. A couple of them came from way beyond the line, including this one at the end of the third quarter.
AGAIN pic.twitter.com/tYxojcEyPm
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021
Here's another deep 3-pointer from Pritchard earlier in the third quarter:
Logo Pritchard heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IZOWzjcAmn
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021
Nesmith scored 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting. He also chipped in nine rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.
Nesmith making it look too easy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EGcFR5qNJR
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021
Sam Hauser also impressed for Boston. The undrafted forward was red-hot from the outside with 21 points, including a 6-for-10 showing from 3-point range. He also tallied seven assists.
The C's made 19 3-point shots overall, which is the most by any team in a Summer League game since 2017.
The Celtics resume Summer League action Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 5 p.m. ET.