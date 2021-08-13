Payton Pritchard shines as Celtics crush Magic in NBA Summer League

Pritchard, Nesmith shine as Celtics crush Magic in Summer League originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics improved their undefeated NBA Summer League record to 3-0 with an emphatic win over the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The C's first-round picks from the 2020 NBA Draft -- Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith -- paved the way for the 108-71 victory.

Pritchard scored 17 points with nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in 29 minutes. He was a plus-30 as well.

The most impressive aspect of Pritchard's performance was his 3-point shooting. He hit four of his six shot attempts from beyond the arc. A couple of them came from way beyond the line, including this one at the end of the third quarter.

Here's another deep 3-pointer from Pritchard earlier in the third quarter:

Logo Pritchard heating up 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IZOWzjcAmn — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021

Nesmith scored 18 points on 8-for-15 shooting. He also chipped in nine rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes.

Nesmith making it look too easy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EGcFR5qNJR — Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 13, 2021

Sam Hauser also impressed for Boston. The undrafted forward was red-hot from the outside with 21 points, including a 6-for-10 showing from 3-point range. He also tallied seven assists.

The C's made 19 3-point shots overall, which is the most by any team in a Summer League game since 2017.

The Celtics resume Summer League action Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers at 5 p.m. ET.