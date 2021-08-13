Payton Pritchard will reportedly sit out the rest of Las Vegas Summer League for a ‘prior engagement’

Even though the Boston Celtics’ Las Vegas Summer League squad is undefeated and in the mix for the (normally) annual Sin City event’s title game, Celtics summer league coach Joe Mazulla has shared that the team will have to compete for that particular bit of hardware down a key player.

“We were able to talk as a team and as an organization and Payton [Pritchard] won’t be with us the rest of the way,” he related to the media after a team practice on the UNLV campus Friday. No injuries or the like are limiting the Oregonian’s availability, however. “That’s just a decision — a prior engagement that he had months ago and something that we honored, and we’ll be moving forward,” added Mazzulla.

The Celtics still have a fair number of guards wit something to prove on their summer league roster, including Carsen Edwards and Yam Madar.

Aaron Nesmith says the Boston Celtics 'came to win' Las Vegas Summer League title https://t.co/MZt1FUzboM via @thecelticswire — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) August 13, 2021

The move might also help open more time for Romeo Langford to take on a more point guard-like role, a point of emphasis for the Indiana product in developmental terms this season.

