Payton Pritchard, No. 10 Oregon hands No. 5 Michigan third loss in four games

For a college basketball season without a clear dominant team, there’s certainly no shortage of must-see players. At the top of that list is Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, who may be among the game’s most clutch scorers — and who No. 5 Michigan was unable to tame in marquee non-conference matchup on Saturday.

A nail-biting affair ended with the Wolverines falling for the third time in four games, 71-70 to the No. 10 Ducks, in large part due to Pritchard and his 23 points (11-for-19 from the field), four assists, three rebounds and three steals.

What seemed like a commanding 31-23 Ducks lead at halftime quickly evaporated after the break. A discombobulated Michigan team woke up and stormed right back into contention, putting pressure on Oregon after it had been able to hold the Wolverines to 24 percent shooting from the field in the first frame.

A back-and-forth end to regulation found things knotted up at 63 after a would-be buzzer beater from Anthony Mathis was waived off.

This Oregon - Michigan game has been fun as hell.



Oregon hit a game winner only to have it taken off the board after review. Game is in OT now.pic.twitter.com/jIEuzmDw5l — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 14, 2019

That just allowed more time for Pritchard to continue his brilliant play. The senior scored 13 straight points for the Ducks before Francis Okoro’s running layup put Oregon ahead for good at 69-68 with just under three minutes to play in overtime.

A lengthy review with 10.8 seconds left gave Michigan a final chance for a game-winner, but Oregon wasn’t having it. Despite the Wolverines bullying their way into the paint for a final shot, Zavier Simpson’s jumper wouldn’t fall and attempts at a put-back came up empty.

