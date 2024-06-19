Payton Pritchard on his halfcourt shot with the Boston Celtics in Game 5

One of the most memorable moments of the Boston Celtics‘ Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden this past Monday (June 17) night was reserve guard Payton Pritchard’s halfcourt heave, which somehow ended up going in and foreboding how the contest would end for Boston.

After the game, while his teammates were going wild celebrating the team’s historic, league-leading 18th banner, the University of Oregon alum took a moment to talk with the assembled reporters who were in the Celtics’ locker room about his wild half court shot that highlighted their championship win.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

