Payton Pritchard goes for 38 points, collects Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week award

After going for a career-best 38 points against Arizona over the weekend, Payton Pritchard is the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week. His game is the top scoring performance in Pac-12 play to date. He also had a career-best 12 field goals and season-high tying six 3-pointers against the 'Cats. With the honor, he is the fifth Pac-12 student-athlete to win two Player of the Week honors this season.

