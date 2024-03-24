Payton Pritchard gets the And-1

Michigan State punched first, but North Carolina's counter decided the game as UNC rode hot shooting from 3 into the Sweet 16.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
With Opening Day just days away, Scott Pianowski delivers his final, crucial fantasy baseball draft tips.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Check out where our fantasy baseball analysts have the top first basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
The 20-year-old will have to wait to make his major-league debut.
With a little injury luck, the Twins could be legitimate contenders. The White Sox could be the worst team in MLB.
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
In today's edition: Day 1 March Madness recap, previewing today's men's and women's action, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Williams didn't bring a spare chassis to Australia.
Several No. 11 seeds have racked up multiple wins in recent tournaments. Are any from this year bound for deep runs?
The NCAA tournament run no one saw coming will continue against No. 14 Oakland.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
Betts hit a career-high 39 home runs in 2023 and finished second in NL MVP voting.
Here are four takeaways from the first 18 innings of the 2024 regular season.
Dalton Del Don breaks down the second base position heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts.