On Payton Pritchard’s big bounceback game for Boston vs. Brooklyn

During the Boston Celtics’ 121-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets on this past Friday night, reserve Celtics guard Payton Pritchard broke free from his recent shooting slump. The team’s bench, which had underperformed in the last two games, also showed marked improvement by contributing 37 points in total, with backup forward Sam Hauser adding 15 and Pritchard contributing 13 of those points.

The Oregon alum, speaking about getting past his slump, said, “It’s kind of just a mental game … you start second-guessing shots, but at the end of the day you put in too much work. So I just believe in myself.”

His words highlight the psychological aspect of basketball and his determination to maintain confidence in his abilities.

CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon reacted to the big Fast PP game after the buzzer sounded in the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire