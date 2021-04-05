Payton Pritchard with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021

Recommended Stories

  • St. Patrick's Cathedral to hold Easter services at 50% capacity

    Things will look a little different this year for Easter Sunday in New York City due to the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jaylen Brown with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021

  • WATCH: Final walk-through of the old Boston Garden pre-demolition

    A look at the Celtics arena where so much history was made before it was torn down in 1998.

  • Terry Rozier with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics

    Terry Rozier (Charlotte Hornets) with a 3-pointer vs the Boston Celtics, 04/04/2021

  • Top plays from Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets

    Top plays from Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets, 04/04/2021

  • Wayne Tinkle Receives Four-Year Contract Extension

    Oregon State men’s basketball head coach Wayne Tinkle received a four-year contract extension that takes him through the 2026-27 season, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday. Tinkle was awarded a three-year extension and received an additional year for making the 2021 NCAA Tournament. “We’ve spent a lot of time working on this extension to keep Coach Tinkle at the helm of the Oregon State men’s basketball program,” Barnes said.

  • Reports: Dustin Poirier signs agreement for third bout with Conor McGregor in July

    Conor McGregor said "the fight is booked" on Instagram.

  • A winner again, Spieth suddenly among Masters favourites

    Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday. Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.

  • Justin Rose interview: 'Golf's distance obsession will shorten careers'

    As that fabled 17-year-old amateur who finished fourth at The Open, it is fair to say that Justin Rose knows a bit about youth golf and turning prodigy into glory and that is why he is the perfect champion to headline the Telegraph Junior Golf Championship. It is also why the sport and its wannabes should listen when he warns about the current obsession with power. Rose goes into next week's Masters acutely aware that there is a burgeoning and bludgeoning revolution taking place as the young guns storm the elite. Bryson DeChambeau is at its vanguard and the reigning US Open will once again arrive in Georgia attempting to reduce Amen Corner to a few “Hail Marys!”. The bombs of DeChambeau and the likes of Matthew Wolff and Cameron Champ will no doubt explode into the headlines and catch the attention of juniors with their sights set on an eye-stretching future. But Rose would like to ask them a few questions. “Is it the short term or the long term that they are thinking of when it comes to their time as a professional?” he says. “Because with some of these swings nowadays, I’m not sure it can be both.” Those lucky ones who qualify for the finals of the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship at Walton Heath in October will get to meet the former world No 1 in person and benefit from his major-winning experience. “I will certainly advise caution if they are dead set on emulating what they see on TV, with these 200mph ball speeds and 400-yard drives” he says. “Because we are dealing with a lot of unknowns and we don’t know yet the toll this will take on the body. The more force we generate, the more force the body has to absorb. The torque is incredible. “If you look at my generation — say me, Adam Scott and Sergio [Garcia] — we are probably the first wave that’s grown up with the fitness and physio side and I kind of feel we're in the sweet spot, the way we approached the game in the last 20 years, focusing on our mobility and flexibility and looking at the big picture. And I think our best golf could well be in front of us, as weird as that is to say with us all in our 40s. “Whereas I feel like that the generation coming up behind us is pushing the limit much harder than than we did from a physical point of view and even though science is improving and we are understanding more and more about the body, eventually those aggressive motions have to take their impact. "If it carries on like this and if everyone coming out here is looking for the power game, then maybe careers will get shorter and there won’t be players in their 40s still able to compete at the top of the sport. “Apart from the physical issues that might be suffered, I think that would be a huge shame. Watching Westy [Lee Westwood] and Bryson going at it at Bay Hill [last month] was great because you had a 48-year-old taking on a 27-year-old. That sort of battle between the generations is unique to golf. “Westy and what he has done in the last year and a half is a huge inspiration. It’s a great part of what I love about golf. Lee is playing with wisdom and experience and gratitude. They are powerful words, but there is something so noble about it. That longevity and endless hunger should be celebrated and it is. That is my concern with this drive for length — the professional male game could lose all that.”

  • Report: Isaiah Thomas signing 10-day deal with New Orleans Pelicans

    Isaiah Thomas was waived last season after the Wizards traded him, and hasn't played since.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.

  • Padres star Fernando Tatis collapses in pain at the plate, helped off field against Giants

    Fernando Tatis was down on the ground clearly in pain while grabbing his arm at the plate on Monday night.

  • Bill Belichick reportedly ignored scouts in drafting N’Keal Harry

    Last week’s comments from Patriots owner Robert Kraft, covered extensively here and on PFT Live, included a blunt and candid assessment of the team’s recent failures in the draft. “Really, the teams who draft well are the ones who will be consistently good,” Kraft told reporters last Wednesday. “I don’t feel like we’ve done the [more]

  • Antonio Brown wants the Buccaneers to sign Antonio Brown

    With Ndamukong Suh becoming the latest Tampa Bay free agent to rejoin the team, the Buccaneers took a social-media victory lap. “First team to return all 22 Super Bowl starters since 1977,” the team said on Instagram, with the names and numbers of the returning 11 offensive and 11 defensive starters posted. A member of [more]

  • Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

    Dolphins will feel kickback from Panthers trade for QB Sam Darnold

  • LB William Mohan becomes latest Michigan football player to enter transfer portal

    Michigan football linebacker William Mohan became the ninth Wolverines player to enter the NCAA transfer portal since mid-January.

  • Gonzaga's nightmare title game shows difficulty in going undefeated

    The NCAA tournament is determined by matchups, but Gonzaga wasn't up for this one. “Being undefeated or us having lost eight games, it wouldn't have mattered.”

  • Shaq Lawson excited to join Texans because of Bills past

    Former Buffalo Bill DE Shaq Lawson on joining Houston Texans.

  • College basketball's way-too-early men's preseason top 25 for 2021-22

    Which teams are best-positioned to be among nation's elite when the 2021-22 men's college basketball season begins in November?

  • Kevin Durant offering advice to James Wiseman on Warriors’ system

    Warriors rookie James Wiseman on Monday revealed some of the advice given to him from Nets players Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.