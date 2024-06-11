Payton Littlefield signs with Nazareth basketball

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Edison High School’s Payton Littlefield made her college plans official Monday afternoon.

Littlefield, Edison’s all-time scoring leader, signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Nazareth College in Rochester. Payton also received the Billy Lowe Memorial Scholarship which honors the late-great Billy Lowe in an effort to promote the importance of organ donation.

Littlefield scored an Edison record 1,726 career points which is the most-ever for both boys and girls basketball at the school. Payton also is the all-time leaders in three pointers made in program history.

In front of family, friends and teammates 18 Sports takes you to the signing of Littlefield.

