Payton Gottshall pitches Tennessee softball to Women’s College World Series berth

Payton Gottshall struck out one. Then two. Then three. And with that first inning, the outcome was clear.

The Tennessee softball pitcher was going to dominate and dominate she did. Gottshall had it all going for her and the Lady Vols are going to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2015 after a storybook Saturday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. Gottshall stifled Texas, holding the Longhorns hitless for five innings and giving Tennessee all it needed in its 9-0 and its eighth trip to Oklahoma City.

The No. 4 Lady Vols (49-8) have won all five games in the postseason, running through the regional with three wins and bouncing No. 13 Texas (45-15) in two games in the super regional.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

ROCK: How Payton Gottshall's heavy metal intro song set tone for Tennessee softball super regional run

Tennessee will face the winner of No. 5 Alabama and No. 12 Northwestern in Oklahoma City. Northwestern beat Alabama 3-1 in the opener of the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. The Wildcats and Crimson Tide play at 9 p.m. ET Saturday.

Payton Gottshall

Gottshall did not allow a baserunner until the fifth, when she walked Courtney Day leading off the inning. She did not allow a hit until a leadoff single from Vanessa Quiroga an inning later. Quiroga was promptly doubled off as Mackenze Donihoo doubled her off first base on a popped-up slap attempt from Alyssa Popelka.

Advertisement

Gottshall allowed two hits and walked two. She struck out five, setting down the side in the first inning with three strikeouts looking.

Gottshall, the Bowling Green transfer, has not allowed more than two runs in any of her past seven outings dating back to May 6. She has not allowed a run in five of those outings, including Saturday.

The Lady Vols buried the Longhorns in the seventh

The Lady Vols were in total control in the seventh, but Giulia Koutsoyanopulos buried Texas. The junior hit a single to right and the ball got by Texas right fielder Ashton Maloney to the wall to clear the bases for a grand slam after a three-base error.

Advertisement

Seven of the first eight Lady Vols reached in the inning. Jamison Brockenbrough had an RBI single before Koutsoyanopulos scored four. Zaida Puni drove in another with a single to put UT ahead 9-0.

Destiny Rodriguez made her spot count

Freshman Destiny Rodriguez hadn't started in a month when she was called upon Friday to start at second base with Lair Beautae sidelined with a concussion. She had a hit Friday, then the big hit Saturday.

Rodriguez smacked a single to right center to score a pair of runs, one on her hit and one on a throwing error by Texas. She also had a second-inning single. Rodriguez had not started since April 30 against Arkansas before entering the lineup for the super regional. She consistently started while Beautae was sidelined with an injury.

Advertisement

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Payton Gottshall pitches Tennessee softball to Women’s College World Series berth