Here are the payouts and final odds for the 2022 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs
The 2022 Kentucky Oaks horse race is in the books. Did you place a bet that hit it big?
At 4-1 odds, Secret Oath won the 148th running of the Oaks on Friday at Churchill Downs. Trained by D. Wayne Lukas, Secret Oath and jockey Luis Saez held off Nest and Desert Dawn, your second- and third-place finishers, respectfully.
Trained by Todd Pletcher, Nest left the starting gate with 2-1 odds. Desert Dawn, trained by Phil D’Amato, had 46-1 odds.
Check out a full list of payouts below:
Secret Oath (based on a $2 bet)
Win: $10.80
Place: $5.60
Show: $4.60
Nest (based on a $2 bet)
Win: N/A
Place: $4.20
Show: $3.20
Desert Dawn (based on a $2 bet)
Win: N/A
Place: N/A
Show: $15.40
Payouts on the finishing combos for 2022 Kentucky Oaks
Exacta (based on a $2 bet)
1-4, $39.40
Trifecta (based on a $1 bet)
1-4-9, $616.80
Superfecta (based on a $1 bet)
1-4-9-7, $3,238.40
Here are the rest of the 2022 Kentucky Oaks payout types based on wager type
$0.50 Pick 3 (8-10-1) $40.65
$0.50 Pick 4 (9-1/8-10-1) $1,093.25
$0.50 Pick 5 (3/5-9-1/8-10-1) $2,210.95
$1.00 Double (10-1) $23.80
$1.00 Super High Five (1-4-9-7-10) $7,511.30
$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (6-3/5-9-1/8-10-1) $2,763.02
Finishing order for Kentucky Oaks 2022
1. Secret Oath
2. Nest
3. Desert Dawn
4. Echo Zulu
5. Kathleen O.
6. Shahama
7. Turnerloose
8. Cocktail Moments
9. Candy Raid
10. Nostalgic
11. Goddess of Fire
12. Hidden Connection
13. Yuugiri
14. Venti Valentine
