Payouts for 2022 Kentucky Derby following stunning win by Rich Strike

Jonathan Saxon, Louisville Courier Journal
Rich Strike did the improbable, coming in as a late replacement for Ethereal Road and racing out to a first-place finish Saturday in the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Trained by Eric Reed and owned by Richard Dawson, Rich Strike overcame 80-1 odds to take the top spot in the Run for the Roses.

So, how much did he win his bettors? The short answer – a lot.

A $2 exacta with second-place finisher Epicenter paid $4,101.20. A $1 trifecta paid $14,870.70, and the $1 superfecta paid a cool $321,500.10.

Here's a full listing of payouts:

Rich Strike

(Based on a $2 bet)

Win: $163.60

Place: $74.20

Show: $29.40

Epicenter

(Based on a $2 bet)

Win: N/A

Place: $7.40

Show: $5.20

Zandon

(Based on a $2 bet)

Win: N/A

Place: N/A

Show: $5.60

Jockey Sonny Leon clasps his hands and looks skyward after Rich Strike won the 148th Kentucky Derby.
Payouts on the finishing combos

Exacta: 21-3, $4,101.20 (Based on a $2 bet)

Trifecta: 21-3-10, $14,870.70 (Based on a $1 bet)

Superfecta: 21-3-10-13, $321,500.10 (Based on a $1 bet)

Top 5 Kentucky Derby winners payouts

Winner: $1,860,000

2nd: $600,000

3rd: $300,000

4th: $150,000

5th: $90,000

Here are the rest of today's payouts based on wager type:

$0.50 Trifecta (21-3-10) $7,435.35

$0.50 Pick 3 (3-10-21) $1,612.20

$0.50 Pick 4 (9/3,8/10/13) $25,834.75

$0.50 Pick 5 (5-9-3, 8-10-21) $247,215.65

$1.00 Double (10-21) $1,364.90

$1.00 Super High Five (21-3-10-13-1) $741.018.90

$0.20 Pick 6 Jackpot (5, 7-5-9-3, 8-10-21) $161,630.86

