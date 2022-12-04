Payout: How much Viktor Hovland and co. earned at the Hero World Challenge
Here is how much each player earned at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club.
1. Viktor Hovland, -16, $1,000,000
2: Scottie Scheffler, -14, $375,000
3: Cameron Young, -12, $225,000
4: Xander Schauffele, -11, $150,000
5: Justin Thomas, -10, $135,000
6: Collin Morikawa, -9, $120,000
7: Tony Finau, -6, $115,000
T-8: Sungjae Im, -5, $112,500
T-8: Jon Rahm, -5, $112,500
T-10: Tom Kim, -4, $119,500
T-10: Sepp Straka, -4, $119,500
12: Sam Burns, -2, $108,000
T-13: Matt Fitzpatrick, -1, $106,500
T-13: Billy Horschel, -1, $106,500
15: Jordan Spieth, +1, $105,000
16: Corey Conners, +2, $104,000
17: Max Homa, +4, $103,000
18: Shane Lowry, +5, $102,000
19: Kevin Kisner, +6, $101,000
20: Tommy Fleetwood, +7, $100,000