Payout: How much Viktor Hovland and co. earned at the Hero World Challenge

3
Golf Channel Digital
·1 min read

Here is how much each player earned at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club.

Full-field scores from the Hero World Challenge

1. Viktor Hovland, -16, $1,000,000

2: Scottie Scheffler, -14, $375,000

3: Cameron Young, -12, $225,000

4: Xander Schauffele, -11, $150,000

5: Justin Thomas, -10, $135,000

6: Collin Morikawa, -9, $120,000

7: Tony Finau, -6, $115,000

T-8: Sungjae Im, -5, $112,500

T-8: Jon Rahm, -5, $112,500

T-10: Tom Kim, -4, $119,500

T-10: Sepp Straka, -4, $119,500

12: Sam Burns, -2, $108,000

T-13: Matt Fitzpatrick, -1, $106,500

T-13: Billy Horschel, -1, $106,500

15: Jordan Spieth, +1, $105,000

16: Corey Conners, +2, $104,000

17: Max Homa, +4, $103,000

18: Shane Lowry, +5, $102,000

19: Kevin Kisner, +6, $101,000

20: Tommy Fleetwood, +7, $100,000

Recommended Stories