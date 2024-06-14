Payne denies Surrey in tie - T20 Blast round-up

David Payne conceded just five from the final over as Gloucestershire held Surrey to a tie at The Oval in the T20 Blast.

Defending 170-6, Payne yorked Tom Curran first ball of the last over before Sean Abbott holed out to leave a single needed off the final delivery.

But Payne ran out Jordan Clark and the points were shared to lift Gloucestershire off the bottom of South Group.

Elsewhere, Sussex stormed to an eight-wicket win at Essex to move top and Lancashire beat Leicestershire to stay ahead in the North.

Gloucestershire arrived in SE11 after three straight defeats but enjoyed a strong start having been sent in as Miles Hammond made 33 from 25 balls.

Australian Beau Webster then struck two sixes in his 40 from 31 deliveries to help the visitors post their highest score of the competition this season.

Ollie Pope led the chase with 48 from 39 balls to leave 15 needed from the final two overs.

Tom Curran struck his third four to leave only six from the final over but Payne produced a superb closing set as Gloucestershire tied a T20 game for the first time.

It was the first tie of 2024, following two last summer, both involving Durham.

Sussex move top

The tie allowed Sussex to go top as they cantered to victory - their fourth of the competition - by eight wickets at Chelmsford.

They sent Essex in but Dean Elgar, with 54 from 39 balls, and Michael Pepper, 51 in 26, helped the home side reach 178-9.

The target, though, was brutally dismantled as Harrison Ward made a T20 career best 68 from 36 deliveries and Australian Daniel Hughes 47 from only 18 with four sixes - including 32 off a single Daniel Sams over.

John Simpson finished the job with an unbeaten 45 off 28 balls as Sussex won with four overs unused.

Somerset dodged the rain to win a five-over contest against Kent but are second behind Sussex on net run-rate.

The players were forced off at Taunton after just an over of the first innings but on resumption, Tom Kohler-Cadmore was the only batsman to get going for Somerset in the shortened match.

He cracked 24 from nine balls to post 55-6 for his side.

Kent lost two wickets in the first four balls of the chase and were always struggling, needing 36 from 12 balls, and finished on 46-5.

Lancashire stay in front

In North Group, Lancashire earned a comfortable 25-run victory at Leicestershire.

Luke Wells gave them a bright start with 35 in 18 balls but the Foxes chipped away with regular wickets.

Steven Croft made 29 in 20 balls but the Lightning were bowled out for 162 with seven balls remaining as Scott Currie took 4-25.

Leicestershire were well placed at 88-2 in the 13th over but the innings fell away and they could only reach 137-9.

At Edgbaston, Chris Woakes struggled in his first professional match since February but Birmingham Bears still beat Yorkshire by four wickets.

Woakes' three overs disappeared for 36 but the home spinners held the visitors in check.

Joe Root made 39 from 27 balls but left-armers Jake Lintott, 3-15, and Danny Briggs, 3-26, helped bowl Yorkshire out for 145 with a ball remaining.

Sam Hain then brought the Bears home with an unbeaten 53 in 40 balls to seal a third win of the season.

Donald breaks record

Aneurin Donald made 84 against Yorkshire in his previous T20 innings [Getty Images]

At Derby, Aneurin Donald struck eight sixes, the most in a T20 innings for Derbyshire, to lead them to a Duckworth-Lewis-Stern victory over Northamptonshire.

Donald made 68 in just 26 balls to give his side a flying start in a chase of the Steelbacks' 193-8.

Derbyshire reached 123-3 after 11 overs and were 24 runs ahead of the par score when rain ended the match.

Earlier, South African Matthew Breetzke made 94 from 54 balls, with three sixes, in making his highest score of the tournament so far for Northants.

It was also via the DLS method that Notts Outlaws earned their first win of the competition at the sixth attempt.

A run of five straight defeats for the 2017 and 2020 champions was finally ended with a seven-wicket victory at New Road.

Sent in, the hosts recovered from 42-4 to post 141-6 with Adam Hose making 43 off 35 balls.

In reply, Alex Hales struck four sixes to reach 50 in 37 balls and lead his side to 100-3, a run ahead of the revised target, when rain washed out the final five overs of the chase.

Meanwhile, Hampshire were frustrated by the weather as only 16.5 overs were possible at the Utilita Bowl.

The home side took 5-27 to leave Middlesex in huge trouble at 113-8 before heavy rain arrived to leave no further play possible.

