Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Q4 2021 Recurring & Other Revenue of $166.5 million, up 29% year-over-year

  • Q4 2021 Total Revenue of $167.5 million, up 28% year-over-year

  • FY 2021 Recurring & Other Revenue of $631.7 million, up 16% year-over-year

  • FY 2021 Total Revenue of $635.6 million, up 13% year-over-year

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021, which ended June 30, 2021.

“Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had a solid fiscal 21, which included 16% recurring and other revenue growth and strong momentum across the business as we head into fiscal 22,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. “Our products focused on the Modern Workforce, including Community, Surveys, Premium Video and Learning Management, have all seen significant increases in utilization during fiscal 21 as our value proposition of providing the most modern and comprehensive product suite in the industry continues to resonate in the marketplace. I’m also very pleased with the momentum and overall execution of our sales team across all market segments, which is helping to drive Q1 and full fiscal 22 revenue guidance to growth levels that we haven’t seen in a number of years.”

Key Recent Achievements

  • FY 2021 Recurring & Other Revenue of $631.7 million, up 16% year-over-year

  • FY 2021 Total Revenue of $635.6 million, up 13% year-over-year

  • FY 2021 GAAP net income of $70.8 million and $1.26 per diluted share

  • FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $170.0 million or 26.7% of revenue

  • Ending FY 2021 cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash balance of $206.7 million

  • Acquisition of Samepage, an all-in-one team collaboration solution that includes task management, file sharing, and real-time document collaboration, completed in November 2020

  • Launch of the Paylocity Corporate Social Responsibility webpage to provide greater visibility into our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and the corresponding impact on our employees, clients and local communities

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

  • Total revenue was $167.5 million, an increase of 28% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

  • Recurring & other revenue was $166.5 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 29% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Operating Income:

  • GAAP operating income was $9.1 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $27.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Net Income:

  • GAAP net income was $11.9 million or $0.21 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 based on 56.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $37.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

  • Total revenue was $635.6 million, an increase of 13% from fiscal year 2020.

  • Recurring & other revenue was $631.7 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 16% from fiscal year 2020 recurring & other revenue.

Operating Income:

  • GAAP operating income was $58.0 million and non-GAAP operating income was $130.8 million in fiscal year 2021.

Net Income:

  • GAAP net income was $70.8 million or $1.26 per share for fiscal year 2021, based on 56.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $170.0 million for fiscal year 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

  • Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $206.7 million at the end of the year.

  • Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $124.9 million compared to $112.7 million for fiscal year 2020.

  • Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $86.8 million or 13.7% of revenue for fiscal year 2021.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of August 5, 2021, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2022:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $171.5 million to $175.5 million, which represents approximately 26% – 29% growth over fiscal 2021 first quarter revenue.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $37.8 million to $40.8 million.

Fiscal Year 2022:

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $790.0 million to $795.0 million, which represents approximately 25% growth over fiscal year 2021 revenue.

  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $209.5 million to $213.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations Web site at www.paylocity.com. Participants who choose to call in to the conference call can do so by dialing (855) 226-3021 or (315) 625-6892, passcode 1946417. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-K filed with the SEC on August 7, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)

As of June 30,

2020

2021

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

250,851

$

202,287

Corporate investments

34,556

4,456

Accounts receivable, net

4,923

6,267

Deferred contract costs

32,332

44,230

Prepaid expenses and other

13,188

15,966

Total current assets before funds held for clients

335,850

273,206

Funds held for clients

1,327,304

1,759,677

Total current assets

1,663,154

2,032,883

Capitalized internal-use software, net

36,501

45,018

Property and equipment, net

66,737

59,835

Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,658

43,984

Intangible assets, net

13,360

13,027

Goodwill

21,655

33,650

Long-term deferred contract costs

125,711

170,663

Long‑term prepaid expenses and other

4,917

4,223

Deferred income tax assets

4,955

11,602

Total assets

$

1,985,648

$

2,414,885

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

1,755

$

4,230

Accrued expenses

79,881

103,109

Total current liabilities before client fund obligations

81,636

107,339

Client fund obligations

1,327,304

1,759,677

Total current liabilities

1,408,940

1,867,016

Long-term debt

100,000

Long-term operating lease liabilities

73,299

67,201

Other long-term liabilities

1,747

1,958

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,754

1,780

Total liabilities

$

1,592,740

$

1,937,955

Stockholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021

$

$

Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2021; 53,792 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and 54,594 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021

54

55

Additional paid-in capital

227,907

241,718

Retained earnings

164,272

235,091

Accumulated other comprehensive income

675

66

Total stockholders' equity

$

392,908

$

476,930

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,985,648

$

2,414,885

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Revenues:

Recurring and other revenue

$

129,264

$

166,530

$

546,212

$

631,725

Interest income on funds held for clients

1,325

921

15,117

3,902

Total revenues

130,589

167,451

561,329

635,627

Cost of revenues

45,875

59,050

182,010

219,298

Gross profit

84,714

108,401

379,319

416,329

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing

33,083

46,304

145,134

161,808

Research and development

17,350

20,264

62,766

76,707

General and administrative

27,965

32,733

105,248

119,771

Total operating expenses

78,398

99,301

313,148

358,286

Operating income

6,316

9,100

66,171

58,043

Other income (expense)

(247

)

(96

)

947

(939

)

Income before income taxes

6,069

9,004

67,118

57,104

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,119

(2,879

)

2,663

(13,715

)

Net income

$

4,950

$

11,883

$

64,455

$

70,819

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

777

(73

)

563

(609

)

Comprehensive income

$

5,727

$

11,810

$

65,018

$

70,210

Net income per share:

Basic

$

0.09

$

0.22

$

1.20

$

1.30

Diluted

$

0.09

$

0.21

$

1.15

$

1.26

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share:

Basic

53,731

54,533

53,547

54,318

Diluted

55,970

56,351

55,807

56,305

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises for each of the three and twelve months ended June 30 are included in the above line items:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

For the Years Ended
June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Cost of revenues

$

1,605

$

1,947

$

6,217

$

8,348

Sales and marketing

3,215

4,057

14,494

16,425

Research and development

2,299

2,745

7,855

11,022

General and administrative

6,374

7,977

21,798

31,264

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

13,493

$

16,726

$

50,364

$

67,059

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

For the Years Ended June 30,

2019

2020

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

53,823

$

64,455

$

70,819

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Stock-based compensation expense

38,765

47,493

63,052

Depreciation and amortization expense

34,564

37,913

42,972

Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

4,134

2,754

(13,642

)

Provision for credit losses

283

309

316

Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities

(2,230

)

(1,836

)

347

Amortization of debt issuance costs

154

171

Other

454

395

632

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(1,188

)

(732

)

(1,654

)

Deferred contract costs

(34,992

)

(54,944

)

(56,850

)

Prepaid expenses and other

389

(196

)

(4,004

)

Accounts payable

(75

)

(806

)

2,394

Accrued expenses and other

13,625

17,696

20,297

Tenant improvement allowance

7,480

Net cash provided by operating activities

115,032

112,655

124,850

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other

(250,685

)

(400,343

)

Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities

246,243

410,593

101,467

Capitalized internal-use software costs

(20,142

)

(25,715

)

(28,594

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(11,280

)

(16,578

)

(9,461

)

Lease allowances used for tenant improvements

(7,480

)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(16,714

)

(14,992

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(43,344

)

(48,757

)

48,420

Cash flows from financing activities:

Net change in client fund obligations

168,855

(67,165

)

432,373

Borrowings under credit facility

100,000

Repayment of credit facility

(100,000

)

Payment of contingent consideration

(1,000

)

Repurchases of common shares

(34,991

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

85

146

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

5,982

8,901

12,214

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(24,207

)

(38,943

)

(64,191

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(701

)

(64

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

114,724

2,092

280,478

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents

186,412

65,990

453,748

Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year

1,239,731

1,426,143

1,492,133

Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of year

$

1,426,143

$

1,492,133

$

1,945,881

Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities

Build-out allowances received from landlords

$

1,264

$

$

Purchases of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid

$

4,260

$

164

$

581

Liabilities assumed for acquisition

$

$

674

$

281

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information

Cash paid for interest

$

$

438

$

870

Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes

$

412

$

84

$

(136

)

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

132,476

$

250,851

$

202,287

Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents

1,293,667

1,241,282

1,743,594

Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents

$

1,426,143

$

1,492,133

$

1,945,881



Paylocity Holding Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands except per share data)

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation from Gross profit to Adjusted gross profit:

Gross profit

$

84,714

$

108,401

$

379,319

$

416,329

Amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs

5,188

5,954

19,261

23,227

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

1,605

1,947

6,217

8,348

Adjusted gross profit

$

91,507

$

116,302

$

404,797

$

447,904

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation from Operating income to Non-GAAP operating income:

Operating income

$

6,316

$

9,100

$

66,171

$

58,043

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

13,493

16,726

50,364

67,059

Amortization of acquired intangibles

835

1,028

2,523

3,840

Other items (1)

738

514

3,685

1,891

Non-GAAP operating income

$

21,382

$

27,368

$

122,743

$

130,833

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation from Net income to Non-GAAP net income:

Net income

$

4,950

$

11,883

$

64,455

$

70,819

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

13,493

16,726

50,364

67,059

Amortization of acquired intangibles

835

1,028

2,523

3,840

Other items (1)

738

514

3,685

1,891

Income tax effect on adjustments (2)

(2,223

)

(4,212

)

(16,389

)

(24,814

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

17,793

$

25,939

$

104,638

$

118,795

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Calculation of Non-GAAP net income per share:

Non-GAAP net income

$

17,793

$

25,939

$

104,638

$

118,795

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares

55,970

56,351

55,807

56,305

Non-GAAP net income per share

$

0.32

$

0.46

$

1.87

$

2.11

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA:

Net income

$

4,950

$

11,883

$

64,455

$

70,819

Interest expense

405

107

695

1,002

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,119

(2,879

)

2,663

(13,715

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

10,081

10,902

37,913

42,972

EBITDA

16,555

20,013

105,726

101,078

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

13,493

16,726

50,364

67,059

Other items (1)

738

514

3,685

1,891

Adjusted EBITDA

$

30,786

$

37,253

$

159,775

$

170,028

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing:

Sales and marketing

$

33,083

$

46,304

$

145,134

$

161,808

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

3,215

4,057

14,494

16,425

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

$

29,868

$

42,247

$

130,640

$

145,383

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP total Research and Development:

Research and development

$

17,350

$

20,264

$

62,766

$

76,707

Capitalized internal-use software costs

6,502

6,930

25,715

28,594

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

2,299

2,745

7,855

11,022

Other items (3)

228

159

228

759

Non-GAAP total research and development

$

21,325

$

24,290

$

80,398

$

93,520

Three Months

For the Year

Ended

Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2021

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP General and Administrative:

General and administrative

$

27,965

$

32,733

$

105,248

$

119,771

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises

6,374

7,977

21,798

31,264

Amortization of acquired intangibles

835

1,028

2,523

3,840

Other items (1)

510

355

3,457

1,132

Non-GAAP general and administrative

$

20,246

$

23,373

$

77,470

$

83,535

For the Year

Ended

June 30,

2020

2021

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow:

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

112,655

$

124,850

Capitalized internal-use software costs

(25,715

)

(28,594

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(16,578

)

(9,461

)

Free Cash Flow

$

70,362

$

86,795

(1) Represents nonrecurring costs including acquisition-related and lease exit costs. Also includes the settlement of a certain legal matter and related litigation costs during the year ended June 30, 2020.

(2) Includes the income tax effect on non-GAAP net income adjustments related to stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, amortization of acquired intangibles and other items.

(3) Represents certain nonrecurring acquisition-related costs.

