It’s payday: Matthew Stafford gets remaining $30M from signing bonus today

Today is a good day to be Matthew Stafford. When he signed his contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams last year, half of his signing bonus was deferred. He already got $30 million of it, and on Friday, he’ll get the other half.

That makes this a huge payday for the Rams quarterback, as he’s owed $30 million from the team today.

Obviously, this isn’t a surprise to the Rams because they’re the ones that gave him the contract, and it won’t affect their salary cap situation because the bonus has already been prorated throughout the course of the contract. But it does make this a good day for Stafford, who also had $57 million become guaranteed two weeks ago.

A nice Friday for Rams QB Matthew Stafford: he is due a $30M deferred signing bonus payment by today as part of the extension he signed last offseason. Stafford's total signing bonus was $60M, half of which was deferred. pic.twitter.com/ortUF4wmCw — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2023

With the way Stafford’s contract is structured, the Rams really have no options when it comes to moving on from him this year or next. Whether they were to cut or trade him, Stafford would cost more money to move than he would to keep in 2023 and 2024.

In other words, he isn’t going anywhere unless he decides to retire.

