Paycut helps Packers, provides Devin Funchess second chance in Green Bay

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
Green Bay Packers receiver Devin Funchess agreed to take a paycut of roughly $750,000, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The paycut provides minor cap relief for the Packers and a chance to get a risk-free look at a veteran pass-catcher who hasn’t played football since Week 1 of 2019.

Funchess, who opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over the coronavirus, was scheduled to count roughly $2.3 million on the cap in 2021.

More than likely, Funchess was facing two options: accept the salary reduction and stay in Green Bay, or turn it down and become a cap casualty, sending him headfirst into a flooded free agent market during an offseason marred by a shrinking cap.

In a business where teams make millions and millions every year, it’s hard to justify the celebration of players losing salary. But in this case, the outcome was a justifiable means to an end for both the team and player.

The Packers, needing to shed salary to get under the cap before the start of the new league year, have many difficult decisions to make with veterans on the roster. Funchess, and the potential cap savings of cutting him, provided one option. In this scenario, the Packers get some cap relief while avoiding $1 million in dead money and the minor savings of cutting a player.

Funchess, who has played one game the last two seasons, now has the opportunity to finally show the Packers he can be a contributor. He’ll get a chance to go through the offseason workout program in Green Bay and compete during training camp. Both Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur expressed excitement about seeing what Funchess could offer the passing game last spring, but the coronavirus changed those plans. Without him, the Packers went on to win 13 games and produce the No. 1 scoring offense in football.

Of course, Funchess will be making less money, but at least he has a team. That wouldn’t have been a guarantee if the Packers had released him. He had a cold market in free agency last spring and is now almost two years removed from playing in a regular season game.

At the very least, the Packers can now see what they have in Funchess before making a decision about his future on the roster in 2021. And regardless of the outcome, they can do so with little to no financial risk.

If Funchess is capable, the Packers will have another experienced receiver on the roster to team with Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard. If not, the Packers can move forward with nothing gained, nothing lost.

It’s possible this move will be the Packers’ only move at receiver in free agency. Even with Funchess back, the team could – and should – add help at the receiver position during the draft.

