To pay or not to pay? Examining the Carolina Panthers’ pending 2021 free agents

The Carolina Panthers made some… interesting personnel decisions last offseason. While there’s nothing they could have done about Luke Kuechly’s sudden retirement, some of their moves were truly confusing. Trading Trai Turner for Russell Okung and extending Shaq Thompson and Christian McCaffrey while allowing James Bradberry to walk were all more than questionable decisions, to say nothing of the unpardonable sin of releasing former league MVP Cam Newton and using that cap space to sign an inferior bridge QB to a three-year deal.

Hopefully general manager Marty Hurney will make better decisions with the 2021 class. Let’s take a look at each of the team’s pending free agents for next year and decide whether or not they are worth keeping around, beginning with the offensive linemen.

OT Russell Okung

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

When he's healthy and on the field, Okung has been the best left tackle the Panthers have started since Jordan Gross. Unfortunately, that's becoming increasingly rare. After Sunday, he will have missed more games than he's played this season. Okung could still have a couple of good years left in him, but at 32 his odds aren't great. It would also cost a lot to keep him around. Okung's base salary for this season is $13 million. As frustrating as it is, Carolina should probably go back to the drawing board at this position. Verdict: Let him walk

OT Taylor Moton

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

While things are more unsettled than ever on the blindside, the right tackle spot has never been more secure thanks to Moton. He had some lumps as a rookie but ever since he's blocked at a high level for both the pass and the run. Moton is consistent and capable of shutting down even elite pass rushers likey Joey Bosa and Cameron Jordan, as we've seen this year. Every week the Panthers don't pay him, the cost of an extension will inevitably get more expensive. Extendint Moton should be priority No. 1. Verdict: Pay him yesterday

G John Miller

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Miller is one of several cheap veteran offensive linemen the Panthers signed this past offseason. While he's certainly a step down from a healthy Trai Turner, Miller has performed adequately at right guard, especially considering they're only paying him $4 million total this year. He's probably not going to be a long-term starter. However, if Carolina can arrange another similar one-year deal for Miller, he's worth it. Verdict: Offer one year max

G Michael Schofield

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Schofield is another one of the free agent OL pickups. He hasn't worked out as well as Miller, though. Injuries and COVID-19 have kept him on the sideline for five of the team's 10 games and he's only started twice. That said, he has experience at right guard and right tackle as well as left guard. That, his small pricetag and his connection with Pat Meyer could make him worth keeping around for another prove-it deal. Verdict: Offer one year max

C Tyler Larsen

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This is a tough one to call. The Panthers were hoping to get a bounce-back performance from starting center Matt Paradis this year after a brutal 2019 campaign. Paradis began the season strong, but his play has dropped off since. Larsen is the team's next-best option to start at center if they decide to cut Paradis and take the cap savings. He has 18 career starts from when Ryan Kalil was dealing with his neck injuries and wouldn't cost much. Verdict: Re-sign him if you can

G Chris Reed

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers tried to re-sign Greg Van Roten in March, but couldn't compete with the Jets' offer. That left a big hole at left guard, which the team has had trouble trying to fill. Reed has been a liability in pass protection, especially when Okung isn't out there. It's difficult to justify bringing him back for 2021. Verdict: Let him walk

OT Trent Scott

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Scott is one of several restricted free agents, which makes him cheap and easy to re-sign. Unless a player totally bombs, usually they'll be around for another year. Scott has had to compete with Dennis Daley and Greg Little for reps at left tackle with Okung out. While it hasn't all been good, he's flashed and made a few noteworthy pancake blocks. Scott should at least be in the LT conversation next year, assuming Okung is allowed to walk. Verdict: Re-sign him

WR/RB Curtis Samuel

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Moton, this should be one of the no-brainers for Hurney and his team. Samuel may not have the traditional stats you'd expect from a second-round receiver, but he's more than proven to be a potent and versatile weapon. Letting him walk would likely lead to a James Bradberry type situation, where Samuel goes on to ball out for his next team. He completes the most potent 1-2-3 receiver group in the NFL and deserves a robust contract befitting his talent. Verdict: Pay him yesterday

WR/KR Pharoh Cooper

Pharoh Cooper

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

While there were some grotesque mistakes and some head-scratching moves, Hurney also made a couple of quality low-key pickups. Cooper was one of them. He's helped reinvigorate Carolina's return game, averaging just under 24 yards per kickoff return. Cooper could also be useful as an occasional gadget weapon on offense. Verdict: Re-sign him

WR Keith Kirkwood

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Kirkwood's 2020 campaign never really got off the ground. He suffered a shoulder injury in training camp that kept him out of the first five games, then he re-aggravated it in Week 6, ending his season. The Panthers still need a traditional big-bodied red zone weapon and Kirkwood could help fill that hole if he stays healthy. Plus, he's another RFA who will be cheap to re-sign. Verdict: Re-sign him

WR Brandon Zylstra

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Zylstra is another one of the team's restricted free agents. While the Panthers are perhaps deeper at wide receiver than any other position, Zylstra has become a valuable contributor on special teams, playing 55% of those snaps. Another cheap one-year deal should do it. Verdict: Offer one year max

RB Mike Davis

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

All offseason we advocated for the Panthers to cut Davis and take the $3 million in cap savings. It's a good thing that advice was ignored because Davis has proven extremely valuable in the absence of Christian McCaffrey. He's having a career-best season and is clearly among the league's best backs at forcing missed tackles. Davis offers value as a rusher and a receiver. He may cash in somewhere else, but if they can re-sign him they should. Verdict: Re-sign him if you can

RB Rodney Smith

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

If wide receiver isn't this team's deepest position, running back is. Playing behind McCaffrey and Davis is hard enough. The undrafted rookie Rodney Smith was also lower on the depth chart than Reggie Bonnafon before he was put on injured reserve as well as Trenton Cannon. Smith is an exclusive rights free agent, but there's just not much room for him here. He could be a contributor somewhere else. Verdict: Let him walk

FB Alex Armah

FB Alex Armah

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Armah is one of the more underrated players at the most underrated position in football. He's useful as a lead blocker and on the occasional fullback dive, even if his most prominent attempt got stuffed this year. Role players can be important, too and there's no reason not to pay him. Verdict: Re-sign him

TE Chris Manhertz

Chris Manhertz

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Manhertz qualifies as another underrated but important piece of this offense. The lack of production at tight end can't really be blamed on him, either. Manhertz is never going to be much of a receiver and that's just fine. Ian Thomas was supposed to become the pass-catching threat, which just hasn't happened as of yet. In any case, Manhertz is the team's best blocker and therefore worth keeping. Verdict: Re-sign him

TE Colin Thompson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Manhertz is valuable enough to pay again. However, this team desperately needs a shot in the arm at this position. The Panthers should probably pick up a promising tight end on Day 2 of the draft or possibly early on Day 3. That likely would bump the rest of the TEs on the depth chart down a rung, including Thompson. He seems like a good egg, but upgrading at this spot would make him expendable, even as an ERFA. Verdict: Let him walk

DL Efe Obada

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Obada had flashed occasionally in his previous two seasons with the team. This year, he's finally taken on a larger role and delivered on that promise. Obada has been especially useful getting interior pressure when he slides inside. He's totaled two sacks and eight quarterback hits despite playing just 38% of the defensive snaps. As a restricted free agent, Obada is another easy slam dunk to re-sign. Verdict: Re-sign him

LB Tahir Whitehead

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

This disappointment wasn't hard to see coming. Whitehead should never have been asked to fill the immense shoes vacated by Luke Kuechly's retirement. His performance both in coverage and as a tackler has been horrendous. This is the third-straight season he's allowed a passer rating of 116 or higher and he's missed 14% of his tackles. Targeting a new MLB in the draft to replace Whitehead should be high on Hurney's to-do list. Verdict: Let him walk

LB Julian Stanford

JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE

Odds are you won't see Stanford on Sportscenter and he won't jump out in the box score, either. However, he has become an integral piece for a much-improved special teams unit. Stanford has played in every game this season so far and has been on the field for 61% of those snaps, helping turn around a special teams group that was one of the worst in the NFL last season. Verdict: Offer one year max

LB Adarius Taylor

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor has filled a similar role for the Panthers as Stanford, offering depth at off-ball linebacker and help on special teams. They both just turned 30 years old last month, though and it seems a bit redundant to keep them both. Taylor was also recently placed on the injured reserve list along with Bonnafon, so this one could go either way. While it wouldn't cost much to re-sign him, it's also not a huge deal if he walks. Verdict: Let him walk

CB Rasul Douglas

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

What to do about Douglas could be one of the hardest decisions Hurney has to make. Picking him up off waivers just before the season started looked like a brilliant move, as Douglas was the team's best cover corner the first month of the season. He's made some brutal errors lately, though and his passer rating allowed is up to 90.9. The Panthers can hardly afford to let decent corners walk, though. Unless the plan is to draft a top CB prospect early, Carolina should try to retain Douglas another year. Verdict: Offer one year max

CB Corn Elder

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The performance of Elder has been one of the most pleasant surprises for the Panthers defense this season. Back at his most natural position defending the slot, Elder has played tight coverage and tackled well. He's only allowed 9.2 yards per completion and 95 yards after the catch. At 26 years old, he's just entering his prime, too. They should pay Elder and make him the long-term starter at nickelback. Verdict: Offer a multi-year extension

K Joey Slye

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Slye has connected on 80% of his field goal attempts so far. That's a respectable-enough number. It also belies his talent and ridiculous leg power. Slye has almost successfully made two field goals from more than 60 yards out this year. No kicker in the NFL has as much range. As an exclusive rights free agent, Slye isn't going anywhere. Verdict: Re-sign him

LS J.J. Jansen

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. That's a pretty safe philosophy when it comes to specialists in the NFL. When you find a quality kicker, punter or long snapper you keep them until they can't hack it anymore. Jansen is the longest-tenured player on the roster for a reason. That you almost never hear his name during a broadcast is a testament to how well he does his job. Verdict: Re-sign him