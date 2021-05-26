Pay no attention to the haters. As NHL hockey markets go, Carolina is pretty great

Justin Pelletier
·3 min read

Dear Raleigh (and Durham, Cary, Apex, Garner et al),

I’m sorry.

I can’t offer apologies for an entire region, no more than an entire region can represent who I am as a person, but I can also admit when apologies are necessary at a personal level.

Having been part of the hockey landscape in the Northeast for better than 30 years, I’ve allowed my regional affiliation — and subsequent indoctrination into the hockey culture there — shape my thoughts about hockey markets, and specifically their viability for long-term success.

And, yes, some time in the past 24 years, something like, “What the heck is the NHL doing putting a team in North Carolina?” crossed my lips. I don’t remember specifically when that was, nor could I swear to the transcript, but I know that’s about right.

And it was based entirely on the tired tropes I still hear in New England and across the northern tier of the United States:

Location? Too warm.

Fans? Uneducated; No passion.

Youth program? They have no base.

Attendance? Poor.

Conclusion: Move the team ASAP. To Quebec. Back to Hartford. Add another team in the Toronto area. Anywhere but Carolina. Or Florida. Or Arizona. Or (insert market south of Ohio here).

Fans wave their rally towels as the final seconds of the third period wind down, as the Hurricanes&#x002019; secure their 5-2 victory over Nashville in their first round Stanley Cup series game on Monday, May 17, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Fans wave their rally towels as the final seconds of the third period wind down, as the Hurricanes’ secure their 5-2 victory over Nashville in their first round Stanley Cup series game on Monday, May 17, 2021 at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

And that’s a thought among more than just the uneducated. Two years ago, a morning host (who it should be noted is not affiliated with the Boston Bruins, nor with the coverage of the team) on the Bruins’ flagship radio station hung up on my colleague here at the N&O, Chip Alexander. He couldn’t handle someone speaking in a different dialect of his own language. Perhaps he should have tried speaking Neanderthal?

I was working in Boston at the time. I heard it. It was uncalled for regional bias at its worst.

The idea that teams in the South don’t deserve hockey because they’re not part of the good ol’ boys network (ironic, eh?) is pervasive.

But it’s also just not true. I never really believed that, but I had nothing tangible to back it up. Now, I do.

Location?

Who cares if it’s warm outside. I’ve attended games in Tampa, Sunrise, Florida, Glendale, Arizona, and Anaheim, California. Modern technology can help professionals make a rink in Raleigh feel like you’re in Rouyn-Noranda. (Never been? Look it up. I’d advise tripling up on your long johns and tuques.)

Heck, having warm weather for the majority of the season enhances the fan experience. Tailgates anyone? Delicious. Just don’t cook Hamilton.

Carolina Hurricanes fan Nancy Staten feeds Hamilton the Pig corn chips prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena Monday, May 17, 2021.
Carolina Hurricanes fan Nancy Staten feeds Hamilton the Pig corn chips prior to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena Monday, May 17, 2021.

Youth program?

It takes time to build that out, of course. There’s a period of education, and then a period of growth. It takes the pro club building and sustaining a regional product, and it takes a generation of players to grow up around it. This year, three Junior Hurricanes teams competed in USA Hockey national championships. The program is expanding, and sending players to the game’s highest levels. Young hockey players in the Triangle have plenty of resources and a lot to look forward to.

Attendance?

I’m not sure I could count 6,680 red seats (the number left empty per regulations) dotting the white-out towel landscape in the arena before the Caniacs flooded through the doors, like they’d been denied entry to meaningful hockey for more than a full calendar year or something.

Conclusion: The Hurricanes have a truly passionate fan base, one that has suffered more than it should have in the past 10 years. They have a good hockey team — a very good hockey team — with a bright future.

So, to the Triangle region, thank you for welcoming this New Englander, and proving what I kind of, sort of, already knew: Y’all are a solid hockey market.

Justin Pelletier is Deputy Regional Sports Editor for McClatchy, based at The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun. He was born and raised on hockey in New England, and has led coverage of the sport at several levels for more than two decades.

Recommended Stories

  • French Open 2021: When is the draw, when does it start and how to watch on TV in the UK

    After being moving back a week due to coronavirus concerns, the French Open is on the horizon. Following disruption last year, Roland Garros is in its more traditional place in the tennis calendar and the world's best are starting to arrive in Paris. Once again, all eyes will be on Rafael Nadal as he bids to win an astonishing 14th French Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam. World No 1 Novak Djokovic will be the biggest threat to Nadal's chances and will aiming to avenge his comprehensive defeat to the Spaniard in the 2020 final. Roger Federer will be in action in Paris, his first major tournament appearance since losing to Djokovic at the Australian Open in January last year. While Nadal is the clear favourite in the men's draw, the women's draw is wide open. Defending champion Iga Swiatek has the likes of 2019 winner Ashleigh Barty, world No 2 Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka all targeting victory. And you can never discount Serena Williams, who is continuing her bid for a record-equalling 24th major title. Meanwhile, new to Roland Garros is the introduction of a night session match on Philippe-Chatrier, echoing the US Open and Australian Open. When is the French Open draw? The draw for the tournament takes place at 5pm on Thursday, May 27 with a statue for 13-time champion Nadal set to be unveiled. When does the French Open start? In contrast to the other majors, the French Open begins on a Sunday and this year's event gets underway on May 30. Will Andy Murray be playing in Paris? No. Unfortunately for the three-time Grand Slam winner will not be competing in Paris. Muray has been struggling with a groin injury since March and is now putting his efforts towards Wimbledon, next starts next month. The former world No 1 also missed the Australian Open in February after contracting coronavirus. Which other big names are missing? Two former champions, Simona Halep and Stan Wawrinka, have pulled out due to injury. British player Kyle Edmund has been struggling with injury all year and will also be absent after surgery on his left knee in April. Canadian world No 14 Denis Shapovalov has a shoulder injury and withdrew at the weekend after losing to Casper Ruud at the Geneva Open. Where to watch the French Open 2021 on TV ITV have exclusive free-to-air live coverage of the French Open from Sunday, May 30. Presenter John Inverdale leads the broadcasting team including British Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong, 2013 Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli, four-time Grand Slam winner Jim Courier, Andy Murray's former coach Mark Petchey, Fabrice Santoro and former British ladies number one Samantha Smith. Nick Mullins and Jonathan Overend will be in the commentary box, with Celina Hinchcliffe the on-site reporter.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • How did Brooks Koepka, master of the majors, fall apart at PGA Championship?

    Brooks Koepka was surprisingly shaky in his final round of the PGA Championship.

  • Mavs’ Kristaps Porzingis fined $50,000 for breaking COVID protocols

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for visiting a club May 23 in violation of the league's current COVID-19 policies. Specifically, Porzingis broke "the rule prohibiting players from going into any bar, club, lounge, or similar establishment, regardless of the player's vaccination status," NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell said in a statement. However, Porzingis was not suspended and will not be forced to miss time during the Mavericks' first-round playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

  • Stephen Curry's 39 points not enough as Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in NBA play-in tournament

    The NBA's play-in tournament went out with a bang.

  • Leah McCourt turns tables with upkick, submits Janay Harding in wild Bellator 259 finish

    The finishing sequence started with a heel to the face and ended with a tight squeeze.

  • Simone Biles is inspiring in her unapologetic brilliance

    She won't do less because the gymnastics federation can't catch up to her superiority.

  • Bellator 259 live and official results

    Bellator 259 takes place Friday, and you can join us for a live video stream and official results beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT).

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • Boxing-Fury signs contract for trilogy fight with Wilder

    Fury, 32, had been set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia in a world heavyweight unification title fight, but an American arbitrator ordered Fury to fight Wilder again before Sept. 15. Fury first fought Wilder, who is now 35, in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh-round stoppage.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (1) Philadelphia 76ers vs. (8) Washington Wizards

    The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers and eighth-seeded Washington Wizards meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. The Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers in the play-in tournament.

  • Sergio Agüero breaks record for most Premier League goals scored for one club

    Agüero surpassed Wayne Rooney's record in what will likely be his final league appearance for Manchester City.

  • NHL roundup: Jets prevail in triple OT to sweep Oilers

    Kyle Connor scored the triple-overtime winner to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Monday night and the first playoff sweep in franchise history. The Jets, who beat the Oilers 4-0 in the opening-round North Division playoff series, will await the winner of the series between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

  • Dodgers vs. Astros Highlights

    Turner, Taylor, Kershaw lead Dodgers to 9-2 win

  • Tennis-Teenager Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay

    Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.

  • The playoff 76ers aren't just the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons show

    If ever you needed more reason to believe these are not the Philadelphia 76ers of past playoff failures, the opening game of the Eastern Conference top seed's championship playoff pursuit was a convincing case.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Jake Paul signs with showtime, trades shots with Fury on social

    YouTube celebrity-turned boxer Jake Paul reportedly signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports which has the boxing world in an uproar with Tyson Fury and Shaq calling him out on social media.

  • Quentin Grimes hires agent, will remain in NBA draft after Houston's Final Four run

    Grimes is a projected late first-round to early second-round draft pick in this year’s NBA draft.

  • MLB roundup: Jays beat Yanks to end skid; Corey Kluber injured

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Lourdes Gurriel and Randal Grichuk each homered as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays ended their six-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the New York Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero has three home runs in the last two games. Blue Jays pitcher Steven Matz (6-2) allowed one run on six hits, with a season-high 10 strikeouts, over 6 2/3 innings (112 pitches).