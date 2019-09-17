Paxton Lynch visits Steelers

The Steelers suddenly find themselves desperate at quarterback, and they’re looking everywhere for a solution.

Paxton Lynch is visiting the Steelers today, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A 2016 first-round pick of the Broncos, Lynch did not play well in Denver and was released at the start of the 2018 season. He never caught on with anyone that year but signed with the Seahawks early this year and spent the offseason in Seattle.

Now Lynch will see if he can give the Steelers a viable option as a backup to Mason Rudolph, who became the starter when Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season. At the moment, Rudolph’s backup is undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges.