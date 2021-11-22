Paxton Lynch’s time in the CFL has not gone well

Story update: Paxton Lynch can no longer fly with the Saskatchewan Roughriders to away games after Nov. 30 because of Canada’s new federal mandate on traveling during COVID-19. Because the QB is not vaccinated, he can’t travel with the team. See our original post below.

Paxton Lynch’s attempt to revive his football career in Canada has not gone well thus far.

Lynch spent the first 13 games of the CFL’s regular season as the Saskatchewan Roughriders third-string quarterback, inactive on game days. Last week, the Riders demoted the QB to their practice roster, according to 3DownNation.com.

Saskatchewan promoted Mason Fine from the practice roster to the active roster last Friday. Fine appears to have leapfrogged Lynch for the QB3 role.

When Lynch joined the CFL earlier this year, he spoke about his goal of eventually returning to the NFL.

“It’s always been my dream.” Lynch told 3DownNation. “As a kid, you dream of winning the Super Bowl and that fire inside of me to accomplish that is still there and it’s very strong. It hasn’t wavered at all.”

Lynch was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Memphis. He played just two seasons in Denver before getting cut. After brief stints with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, Lynch signed with Saskatchewan in June.

The Riders have clinched the No. 2 seed in the West Division with 9-5 regular season record. They will host the Calgary Stampeders in the Western Semifinal on Sunday, Nov. 28.

