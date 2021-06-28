Paxton Lynch signs with CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders

Paxton Lynch was supposed to solve the Broncos’ post-Peyton Manning search for a franchise quarterback. Lynch, who was drafted 26th overall in 2016, played only five games with four starts in two seasons in Denver.

He has not played in the NFL since 2017, and Lynch has not been in the league since the Steelers cut him last Sept. 6.

So Lynch, 27, is giving the Canadian Football League a go.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced they have signed Lynch.

Lynch completed 79 of 128 passes in the NFL for 792 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions. He spent time with the Seahawks as well as the Steelers after the Broncos moved on from Lynch.

