Paxton Lynch was outplayed by a former Broncos minicamp QB in USFL game

How the mighty have fallen.

Once a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Paxton Lynch is getting outplayed by another former Broncos quarterback in the USFL. That’s not a typo.

Earlier this week, the 28-year-old Lynch led the Michigan Panthers in battle against the Case Cookus-led Philadelphia Stars. That’s right: Lynch was outdueled against a former Broncos QB you’ve never heard of. Cookus took home a dub, winning 46-24.

Cookus totaled a 145.4 quarterback rating, completing 20-of-26 passes for 247 yards and four (!) touchdowns. Cookus also rushed for more than 100 yards, including an 79-yard score on the ground.

The performance earned Cookus an Offensive Player of the Week nomination (fans can vote on Twitter).

Lynch, meanwhile, totaled an 80.3 quarterback rating. He completed 27-of-40 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns. Lynch threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as well. Some things never change. Oof.

Lynch’s Panthers (1-7) are scheduled to next face off against the New Jersey Generals (7-1) on Saturday, while Cookus’ Stars (5-3) will take on the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-7) on Sunday.

Lynch appeared in five games (four starts) for the Broncos, going 1-3 as a starter. Lynch is now getting a second chance in the USFL. Perhaps things will turn around for the former first-round pick at some point.

