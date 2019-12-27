Paxton Lynch: I’m ready if Steelers need me

Steelers backup quarterback Paxton Lynch has moved up on the depth chart this week with the injury suffered by Mason Rudolph, and if Devlin Hodges gets hurt or gets benched, Lynch will be the next man up. He says he’s ready for that.

“It’s an exciting opportunity, especially the situation that we’re in,” Lynch said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We need to win this game and make a playoff push, to get into the playoffs and win games. The goal has been the same all year, and that’s to win a championship. That’s been my mindset. If called upon, that’s what I’m doing.”

Lynch was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2016 but was a disappointment in Denver, starting just four games in two years. He hasn’t played in a game outside the preseason since 2017.

The Steelers would prefer not to go to Lynch with the playoffs on the line this week, but if they have no choice, he wants them to know he thinks he can do the job.