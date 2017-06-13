Paxton Lynch feeling confident going into Denver Broncos' quarterback battle

SJ: I'm confused. I didn't get to watch live, so it's possible this question was answered unbeknownst to me. Why, if Sessions KNEW that Trump held Comey back and asked him and others to leave, would HE not have been the one to say something to the effect of "This isn't the proper channel to take, Mr. President"? Or... why is Sessions so adamant about COMEY adhering to procedure (which he did), but he himself didn't have a conversation with Trump about "You have to come through me. You can't go directly to Comey about these matters." It seems (from reading this) that Sessions wants to make it sound as if it's Comey's job to stay within the lines. Which, it is... but it's also Trump's job to not step out of bounds as well. Which is what this hearing is about, no?