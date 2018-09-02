Paxton Lynch failure a reminder that Jerry Jones lucked into Dak Prescott

Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch is officially a draft bust with today’s decision to cut him. Broncos General Manager John Elway will rightly take criticism for drafting Lynch in the first round. But Elway wasn’t the only NFL decision-maker who loved Lynch.

Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones also wanted Lynch, wanted him badly enough that he tried to trade up into the first round to get him, only to be out-maneuvered by Elway.

Jones said after the first round of the 2016 draft ended that he had been working hard to move up and get Lynch, but before he could get a deal done, the Broncos moved up to the 26th overall pick and took Lynch themselves. Jones even acknowledged that he was willing to overpay to acquire Lynch, and said his son Stephen Jones had to prevent him from selling the farm to get Lynch.

As it turned out, the Cowboys took a much better quarterback, Dak Prescott, in the fourth round of the draft. If Jones had succeeded in moving up for Lynch, Prescott would be some other team’s quarterback today.

Lynch will now be available to any team that wants him. We’ll see whether Jones brings him to Dallas as Prescott’s backup.