Paxton Lynch benched in XFL debut

During the 2016 draft, the one that saw the Cowboys take a flier on a quarterback named Dakota in round four.

It worked out pretty well. But Dallas had a far different Plan A.

Jerry Jones and company coveted Paxton Lynch. They tried to trade up to get the Memphis quarterback, but the Broncos beat them to the punch, fortunately.

Nearly seven years later, Lynch is still trying to find his footing in pro football. He got the start in his XFL debut, with the Orlando Guardians. He didn’t get the finish, however.

Despite an opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Lynch to former NFL receiver Cody Latimer, things went the other way for Lynch. In the third quarter, down 21-6, Lynch was benched for Quentin Dormady.

Lynch’s 21st pass of the day was his last one, an interception.

Dormady didn’t do much better, throwing two picks while trying to dig the Guardians out of a hole that kept getting deeper. The Houston Roughnecks prevailed, 33-12.

It’s unclear whether Lynch will be back under center next weekend, when the Guardians play again. Despite his struggles, his perseverance is impressive. He has kept at it despite failures with the Broncos, the Steelers, the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the CFL, and the Michigan Panthers of the USFL.

