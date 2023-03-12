Paxton Lynch backward pass turns into Roughnecks touchdown in XFL 2023

The Orlando Guardians are winless and appear to be going nowhere against the Houston Roughnecks in Week 4 of the XFL season.

Paxton Lynch, once a first-round pick of the Denver Broncos, threw a backward pass in the first quarter on Saturday.

Will Likely of the Roughnecks scooped the ball on a bounce and cruised into the end zone.

The pass was clearly backward as was noted by rules official Dean Blandino in the replay command center.

For some reason, Guardians coach Terrell Buckley used his lone challenge of the game on the call.

The call was upheld and the winless Guardians were dealt another blow.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire