Paxton Brooks accepts 2023 NFL scouting combine invitation
Tennessee punter and kicker Paxton Brooks accepted an invitation to take part in the 2023 NFL scouting combine.
“I’m very proud to announce that I have accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL scouting combine,” Brooks announced.
The NFL scouting combine will take place Feb. 26-March 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Brooks played for the Vols from 2018-22.
He appeared in 61 games, recording 6,900 yards on 163 punt attempts. Brooks recorded 32 punts for 50-plus yards, 58 inside the 20-yard line, 68 fair catches and averaged 42.3 yards per punt.
Brooks recorded 258 kickoffs for 15,604 yards, 126 touchbacks and six out-of-bound kicks.
The 6-foot-6, 201-pound Brooks came to Tennessee from Airport High School in West Columbia, South Carolina.