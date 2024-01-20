'All-out': Paxon tops Atlantic Coast, wins first Gateway Conference girls basketball title

Through seven decades along Melson Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside, Paxon's gym had never raised the banner of Duval County public school champion for girls basketball.

Make room for one now.

The tag team that has driven Paxon for four years, Ansley Hicks and Kennedy Waymer, sparked the Golden Eagles to their first-ever Gateway Conference girls basketball championship with Friday night's 68-57 win over visiting Atlantic Coast.

"It's our last year," Hicks said, "so we had to go all out."

Waymer ignited a 9-0 run coming out of halftime to finish with 18 points, Hicks scored 18 of her own on a superb night in the backcourt and Paxon stifled the Stingrays after halftime to achieve a title that's been four years in the making for the senior duo.

"We worked really hard for a long time," Waymer said. "I'm just glad it finally paid off."

HICKS, WAYMER CONNECT FOR PAXON

Paxon players and coaches hold the Gateway Conference trophy after defeating Atlantic Coast in the high school girls basketball tournament on January 19, 2024. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]

All-around athletes who also shine in fields ranging from softball to flag football, Hicks and Waymer earned the reward for their years as the heartbeat of the Paxon program.

"They're never-say-die, relentless competitors, great-attitude kids," Paxon coach Rod Carter said. "We wouldn't be where we are without them."

Over and over, their suffocating pressure forced Atlantic Coast into turnovers and set up rapid points on the fast break, all while conducting the Paxon offense.

"We always compete in practice, and I think that's why we're so strong on the court together," Hicks said.

Earlier, Atlantic Coast (16-2) leaned on its own backcourt, including explosive freshman Lyric Hewitt (13 points) and junior Kylie Johnson (14 points) to keep close to the Golden Eagles through a back-and-forth first half.

"We kind of thought that athletically we matched up pretty well with then, but we gave them some opportunities by being a little overzealous at times," Carter said. "So we told them to calm down, and let the game come to them."

After the intermission, though, Paxon (12-5) applied well-focused pressure and piled up points while barring the Stingrays from the scoreboard for a five-minute stretch. Waymer scored the first six points of the third quarter, punishing miscues in transition, and the Golden Eagles never looked back.

"We said we needed to pick up that energy on defense, because good defense starts good offense," Waymer said.

GOLDEN EAGLES SAVOR SURPRISE WIN

Seeded fourth in the Gateway bracket, Paxon becomes the second surprise tournament winner in the past three seasons. In 2021-22, Jackson entered as the No. 5 seed before winning four consecutive games to emerge on top.

Paxon not only had never lifted the Gateway trophy, but before this week, they hadn't even won a game in the annual public school knockout tournament since defeating White 37-28 on Jan. 16, 2018. For Atlantic Coast, Friday's final was the first since the school opened its doors in 2010.

Victory for Paxon meant two milestones in as many days. On Thursday, they stunned traditional power Ribault 61-60 for their first win on record in the series, powered by 33 points from Hicks, a triumph that Carter called "a big mental hurdle."

"We have a tremendous amount of confidence moving forward that we can play with any team here in the city, and potentially in the state," Carter said.

Also a promising sign ahead of next month's Florida High School Athletic Association regionals: Golden Eagles basketball is deeper than just its four-year star pair.

Sophomore forward Reese Holman scored 10 points and limited the opportunities in the paint for Atlantic Coast center Imani Henderson, senior guard Nina Kamma-Hill dished out a handful of assists and freshman Caelyn Carter's dagger from the corner stretched Paxon's lead to double figures as the third quarter expired.

Soon, the gym at the 70-year-old school will be hoisting a long-awaited banner, one that will join baseball, volleyball, boys cross country, girls tennis and more in the rafters.

"We've been working on this for four years," Hicks said. "So it feels really good to get the W with my teammates that I've been with since day one."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Paxon-Atlantic Coast: 2024 Gateway Conference girls basketball final