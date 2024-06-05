Pavlovic scores against Austria in friendly

Daniliuc and Ratkov on the bench

Pavlovic power came to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium last night - our centre-back put in a superb performance in a friendly match against Austria. The 23-year-old was involved in a number of Serbian attacks by roving out of the back three, and even got himself on the scoresheet. In the end, Austria were left celebrating - including our new assistant coach Onur Cinel - after a 2-1 win.

There was no direct clash between our dominant defenders, as while Strahinja Pavlovic played through the entire match, Flavius Daniliuc had to make do with a spot on the bench for Austria, with Petar Ratkov sitting among the substitutes too for Serbia.

The next and final chance to make a case for inclusion in the European championship comes in Austria's final friendly on Saturday 8 June against Switzerland. Serbia will face Sweden on the same day.

Sucic impresses in Croatia win

Luka Sucic has been able to show what he can do as part of Croatia's 26-man squad for 45 minutes. Our midfielder was brought on for Mateo Kovacic in a friendly match against North Macedonia with his side winning 2-0 – he impressed as his side ran out 3-0 winners. Sucic also faces a final friendly match before EURO 2024 this Saturday, 8 June, against Portugal.