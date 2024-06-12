Pavlovic missing again as Germany postpone official squad photo

German players in action during a training session, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic again missed training due to an infection on Wednesday, leading the official squad photograph to be postponed.

The hosts open Euro 2024 in Munich against Scotland on Friday and the 20-year-old Pavlovic looks unlikely to feature given he has yet to arrive at Germany's base in Bavaria. He was not set to start in any case.

All other players were able to train. Number 10s Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are later in a press conference. The photograph is now pencilled in for Thursday if Pavlovic arrives.

UEFA also announced on Wednesday that the Scotland game would be refereed by Frenchman Clément Turpin, 42.

Germany's Antonio Ruediger (R) and Leroy Sane (L) in action during a training session, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann (2nd R) and assistant coach Sandro Wagner (2nd L) follow the training session, as part of their preparations for UEFA EURO 2024. Federico Gambarini/dpa