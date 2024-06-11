Pavlovic misses Germany training again ahead Euro 2024 opener

Germany's Aleksandar Pavlovic takes part at training in preparation for the EURO 2024 European Championship. Christian Charisius/dpa

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann was still without Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic on Tuesday as the team prepares for the Euro 2024 opener against Scotland.

The 20-year-old was absent from the training session due to an infection. He had already missed Monday's training for the same reason and is said not to have rejoined the squad at all after the players had the weekend off.

The illness comes at the worst possible time for the midfielder who had missed his first call-up in March due to tonsillitis but won his maiden cap last week against Ukraine. Pavlovic said he was considering having his tonsils removed in summer.

All other 25 players were available.

After a warm-up programme in the fitness tent, the outfield players completed passing combinations, while goalkeeper Manuel Neuer trained with Marc-André ter Stegen and Oliver Baumann on an adjacent pitch.

Two more training sessions are planned in Germany's base camp in Herzogenaurach before the squad travels on Thursday to Munich, where they face Scotland on Friday.