Pavlovic extends deal with Bayern after missing out on Euros

Midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, who was in Germany's Euro 2024 squad before being ruled out with illness, has signed a new deal with Bayern Munich until 2029.

"Aleks should become one of the faces of our team in the future," head of sport Max Eberl said in a statement on Sunday about the 20-year-old.

Pavlovic has been at Bayern since he was 7 and seized his chance in the season just finished when injuries gave him a starting spot.

He only penned his first professional contract in November and has already had it extended.

"It is a great show of faith that I want to pay back," Pavlovic said. "Bayern is my club. I'm proud, happy and thankful. I want to win titles with the team and further develop as a player."

Pavolovic's impact was so big that he became Bayern's go-to set piece taker and he made his Germany debut in June, only to be robbed of a Euro 2024 place due to persistent tonsillitis.