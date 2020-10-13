Paving the way: Award-winning women in NASCAR staking powerful claims

From Hailie Deegan’s rise into the national series ranks to Richard Childress Racing’s focus on diversity, women are changing the game in NASCAR.

While every day is a work in progress when it comes to diversity and inclusion, the sanctioning body has made great strides in ensuring this particular realm of motorsports provides a conducive environment for any and all who want to join.

A particular focus on the women who have served as driving forces in recent years reflects just how far the sport has come in creating a diverse space. The 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards on Oct. 8 highlighted some of those women, receiving the much-deserved recognition for their work both on and off the race track.

NASCAR.com spent time with each woman, discussing their journeys and advice they would give to the next generation of young females who elect to take similar career paths.

RELATED: 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Awards recipients

Hailie Deegan, recipient of the Diverse Driver Award, earned the recognition for not only her success in what is now the ARCA Menards Series West, but also her digital engagement with fans to grow her presence and overall brand.

As she prepares to make her first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start in Saturday’s Clean Harbors 200 at Kansas Speedway (4 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM), Deegan’s best advice to the younger girls who look up to her is to work hard.

“Work ethic is something you can’t buy,” Deegan said. “It’s either instilled in you or you have to really try to do it. I think that’s something that it’s easy to get comfortable and not work really hard. I try to stay true to my values because I’m going to work as hard as I can. I’m going to try to outwork everybody and if it means it works, OK. If it doesn’t work, understandable. But, I want to know in the back of my head that I gave 110% effort.”

Another younger driver, Rev Racing’s Isabella Robusto, earned the Young Racer award, but the honor recognizes what she has done far beyond her seat time in race cars. The 15-year-old trailblazer has spent countless hours supporting The NASCAR Foundation, which has included hospital visits at Halifax Health in Daytona Beach, Fla., Speediatrics Fun Day Festival at ONE DAYTONA, as well as helping children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

Robusto echoed Deegan’s sentiments about being focused on working hard when it comes to others who want to take the same path she’s elected to take in her young career, also adding her own mix of helpful advice.

“My top one would be to never give up and just keep pushing yourself,” Robusto said. “You’re going to have bad races, even this year I’ve had a handful of bad races, but if you work hard enough and just make goals … setting goals for myself is a big one so that I know what I want to chase after. If I get the goals, that’s good, but I’m always trying to do even better than the goals I set.”

Jennifer Satterfield-Siegel, wife of Rev Racing co-owner Max Siegel, received the Industry Ambassador Award for her involvement in NASCAR’s diversity program. Satterfield-Siegel, NASCAR’s first female African-American team owner, has increased opportunities for diverse drivers and pit-crew members, working relentlessly to make sure people from all walks of life have a seat at the NASCAR table if it’s one that interests them.

“To be able to be a part of helping someone get to the next level is wonderful, to help somebody really just embrace their passion,” Satterfield-Siegel said. “Just being able to help navigate them through the process. We all know that all of these people, all of these athletes will one day encounter someone who won’t like the fact that they are there because they are either female or because of the color of their skin. To be able to be supportive at this point in their career and to help them really embrace and see who they are and to be proud of the talent that they do have is a really great thing.”

