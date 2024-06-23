Paving his own path: Bakersfield native qualifies for U.S. Olympics BMX racing team

Kamren Larsen refers to himself as a “normal Bakersfield kid” who grew up riding his bicycle around the neighborhood with his friends. But now, Larsen can call himself a U.S. Olympian for the BMX racing team after he qualified for the Paris Olympics this summer.

“I’m just very, very grateful for the opportunity. It’s always been a dream of mine to represent my country at the highest stage and it feels unreal to call myself an Olympian,” Larsen said.

Larsen is ​​a two-time silver medalist at the USA Cycling National Championships and has received USA BMX’s “Rookie of the Year” award. He won third overall in USA BMX’s national standings in 2021 and won gold in the Pan American Games in 2023.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, Larsen said his BMX racing career began on the city's tracks watching his mother, Sarah Larsen, and uncle compete in BMX racing.

“When (Kamren) learned how to ride a bike without training wheels when he was two, my dad gave him one of our trophies,” Sarah Larsen said. “And he thought it was the greatest thing, so then he also wanted to have trophies in the garage.”

Kamren Larsen said he first saw the BMX tracks with his mother and uncle when he was a toddler and started competing nationally when he was 9 years old. Sarah Larsen said when BMX was added to the Olympics in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, that became Kamren’s goal.

The 24-year-old racer said he has been professionally competing for six years. He moved to Chula Vista in San Diego County to train professionally for two years and now lives in Oldsmar, Fla. The Liberty High School alumnus went on to pursue his bachelor’s degree in business administration at Grand Canyon University.

“Honestly it’s a dream come true. You knew, I grew up always wanting to be a top-level athlete and I didn’t necessarily know how to do that or how that would go — especially being from Bakersfield. There hasn't been a BMX racer before me to kind of really pave the way too much,” Larsen said.

While carving his own path, Larsen said he has overcome many injuries including shattering his collarbone, a wrist reconstruction and a hernia surgery. Sarah Larsen said that in 2019, one of Kamren’s injuries took him out of Pan American Games, but it only ignited his fire to qualify for the Olympics after he recovered from the injury.

In addition to his injuries, Sarah Larsen said Kamren sacrificed time with his family while living in Bakersfield. She said Kamren still video calls his family a lot and his 16-year-old sister Kirra and 13-year-old brother Evan still see their big brother’s races. Despite their time apart, Sarah said she just feels so much gratitude and happiness for Kamren now that he has qualified for the Olympics.

“I’m just so happy for him that all his hard work paid off,” Sarah Larens said.

The thing Kamren said he is most looking forward to in Paris is being able to spend time with his mother, his siblings, his grandparents and his aunt, all of whom all traveling to France to support him.

“I think this is all a big dream for us at one point, and so I think that now that it’s kind of set and now that it’s kind of official, I feel a sense of relief, you know, because they sacrificed a lot for me to chase my dreams and I’m always going to be thankful for that,” Karmen Larsen said.

Sarah Larsen said Karmen’s perseverance in the face of adversity has built character in him. She said his humility is what sets him apart from other racers.

“He’s always kind of been the underdog. He’s smaller in stature. He was never the guy that was winning everything but he was the guy who never gave up. Even the announcers would talk about his heart,” Sarah said.

She added that, in addition to his family, the Bakersfield community has supported and prayed for Kamren throughout his journey to the Olympics. Her son takes pride in his hometown, she said, and he makes sure to engage with and encourage the next generation of BMX riders.

“I’ve had a lot of parents who have come up to me and just thanked me because he took the time to not only take the picture with the kid but ask them how they did in their race or encourage them if they’re coming up on a race,” Sarah Larsen said.

Kamren Larsen said he wanted to let the next generation know that if you can dream big enough you can achieve anything.

“You can do anything that you really put your mind to, you know? I didn’t have necessarily an exact plan, I just showed up every day and tried to use hard work and discipline as the structure to success,” Karmen Larsen said.

As Karmen Larsen sets his sights on winning a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, he said he is going to treat the race like any other and do his best to win.

“There’s a lot of hype around the event, but at the end of the day, it’s just another bike race and, you know, if I take it that way, I think I’ll do my best,” Kamren Larsen said.