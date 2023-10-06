Pavel Dorofeyev with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche
Pavel Dorofeyev (Vegas Golden Knights) with a Goal vs. Colorado Avalanche, 10/05/2023
Week 5 is here and it's got some blockbusters. Continuing our weekly fantasy viewer guide, Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don identify which games to binge, stream and skip this Sunday.
LeBron James said his plan is to play in at least three of the Lakers’ six preseason games this fall.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Tom Brady might have to wait a while longer to become a part owner in the NFL.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
Saturday brings a four-game slate of playoff baseball, beginning with Rangers-Orioles and ending with Diamondbacks-Dodgers.
Formula 1 will likely crown its 2023 world drivers’ champion this weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
There are a lot of narratives you could try to pull out of the Rays' resounding wild-card loss. None of them is going to be satisfying.
That's four sweeps in four MLB wild-card series as play concluded Wednesday.
The Blue Jays and Rays are out after back-to-back defeats in the wild-card round ended their seasons.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Thompson will be the seventh woman to play in a PGA Tour event.
New to category formats? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's how to draft in a fantasy basketball category league.
Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole on his birthday discusses many of the greatest fights that occurred in his lifetime, and ranks the Top 10 fights.
The series will take two weeks off during the summer like it did in 2021 because of NBC's TV conflicts.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don has sifted through this season's stats to expose some key numbers that could lead managers astray in Week 5.