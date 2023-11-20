Pavel Buchnevich with a Powerplay Goal vs. Anaheim Ducks
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has delivered great performances on a weekly basis, solidifying his status as one of the top receivers for fantasy.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
C.J. Stroud had the first multiple-interception game of his NFL career on Sunday. That's OK, the other stud Houston drafted last spring led a defense that had his back.
The Broncos have won three straight games (seriously), including one against the Chiefs (yes, seriously). Can they make it four against the Vikings?
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
The Longhorns will now take on No. 5 UConn in the Saatva Empire Classic championship on Monday night.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Joey Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the contest.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.