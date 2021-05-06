Pavel Buchnevich to have hearing after cross-checking Anthony Mantha

Rangers' Buchnevich to have hearing after cross-checking Mantha originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Rangers forward Pavel Buchnevich will have a hearing Thursday with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for cross-checking Capitals forward Anthony Mantha in Wednesday’s game between the Capitals and Rangers.

Suspension coming for Buchnevich as he is assessed a major penalty and misconduct for cross-checking Mantha directly in the face. Disgusting pic.twitter.com/Rwphc5QUnu — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) May 6, 2021

Buchnevich was ejected for the play, which took place in the second period of the game at Madison Square Garden. The Capitals won 4-2 in a game that featured six fights and 141 minutes of penalties.

After the game, Capitals coach Peter Laviolette called the play “pretty vicious," but noted Mantha was OK. He didn't leave the game.

The anger from the Rangers, and Buchnevich specifically, stemmed from a scrum that happened in Monday’s game that involved himself, Tom Wilson and Artemi Panarin. Wilson was fined $5,000 for punching the back of Buchnevich’s head, but the Rangers felt that punishment was far too light.

The Rangers organization released a statement the next day which called for the job of Head of Player Safety, George Parros, said Wilson had committed a “horrifying act of violence,” and noted that Wilson should be suspended indefinitely from the league.

The hearing for Buchnevich could net him a suspension, or a fine of $5,000 like Wilson received (the maximum that can be doled out). If he faces more punishment than Wilson received, don’t expect the drama to die down anytime soon.