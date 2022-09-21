Paulson Adebo returns to Saints on initial Week 3 injury report vs. Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints injury report had multiple pleasant surprises on it, compared to last week. Sophomore cornerback Paulson Adebo makes his triumphant return to practice, making everyone on the roster present and somewhat participating in practice for the first time this season.

Adebo had a fantastic rookie season and preseason but has been sidelined with a late-summer ankle injury. He was limited on Wednesday, as were eight other players, which we’ll get to in a moment. The Carolina Panthers listed just two players on their injury report: cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), who was limited, and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), who did not participate. The full injury report from both teams:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Donte Jackson (hamstring) Limited RB Christian McCaffrey (rest) DNP

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Paulson Adebo (ankle) Limited RB Alvin Kamara (rib) Limited T Ryan Ramcyzk (elbow) Limited WR Tre’quan Smith (shoulder) Limited TE Taysom Hill (rib) Limited S Marcus Maye (rib) Limited QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle) Limited FB Adam Prentice (shoulder) Limited WR Deonte Harty (foot) Limited

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire