Paulson Adebo returns to Saints on initial Week 3 injury report vs. Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints injury report had multiple pleasant surprises on it, compared to last week. Sophomore cornerback Paulson Adebo makes his triumphant return to practice, making everyone on the roster present and somewhat participating in practice for the first time this season.

Adebo had a fantastic rookie season and preseason but has been sidelined with a late-summer ankle injury. He was limited on Wednesday, as were eight other players, which we’ll get to in a moment. The Carolina Panthers listed just two players on their injury report: cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), who was limited, and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), who did not participate. The full injury report from both teams:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)

Limited

RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)

DNP

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)

Limited

RB Alvin Kamara (rib)

Limited

T Ryan Ramcyzk (elbow)

Limited

WR Tre’quan Smith (shoulder)

Limited

TE Taysom Hill (rib)

Limited

S Marcus Maye (rib)

Limited

QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)

Limited

FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)

Limited

WR Deonte Harty (foot)

Limited

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

