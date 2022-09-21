Paulson Adebo returns to Saints on initial Week 3 injury report vs. Carolina Panthers
The New Orleans Saints injury report had multiple pleasant surprises on it, compared to last week. Sophomore cornerback Paulson Adebo makes his triumphant return to practice, making everyone on the roster present and somewhat participating in practice for the first time this season.
Adebo had a fantastic rookie season and preseason but has been sidelined with a late-summer ankle injury. He was limited on Wednesday, as were eight other players, which we’ll get to in a moment. The Carolina Panthers listed just two players on their injury report: cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring), who was limited, and running back Christian McCaffrey (rest), who did not participate. The full injury report from both teams:
Carolina Panthers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB Donte Jackson (hamstring)
Limited
RB Christian McCaffrey (rest)
DNP
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB Paulson Adebo (ankle)
Limited
RB Alvin Kamara (rib)
Limited
T Ryan Ramcyzk (elbow)
Limited
WR Tre’quan Smith (shoulder)
Limited
TE Taysom Hill (rib)
Limited
S Marcus Maye (rib)
Limited
QB Jameis Winston (back/ankle)
Limited
FB Adam Prentice (shoulder)
Limited
WR Deonte Harty (foot)
Limited