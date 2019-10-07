Paulson Adebo leads Stanford in upset of Washington, earns Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors

Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo matched a career high with four pass breakups and added five tackles in a 23-13 win over No. 15 Washington on Saturday, earning him Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. His pivotal role on the Cardinal defense helped limit the Huskies to 206 passing yards (16-36) and 88 yards rushing (22 attempts). Adebo's efforts also helped limit Washington to just 2-of-12 in third-down conversions on the night.

