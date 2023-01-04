Paulson Adebo (hamstring) preemptively ruled out on first Saints injury report vs. Panthers

John Sigler
·1 min read

Here’s the first New Orleans Saints injury report for their regular season finale with the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. The Saints listed six players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session due to injuries (cornerback Paulson Adebo, left tackle James Hurst, tight end Juwan Johnson, safety Marcus Maye, and left guard Andrus Peat) and illness (running back Dwayne Washington), with four others limited at the week’s first day of work.

Additionally, Adebo told reporters Wednesday that the team has already chosen to rest him for Sunday’s game out of an abundance of caution. He has a history of ankle and leg injuries so it makes sense to be cautious with him in a game without playoff implications. This is an opportunity for rookie corner Alontae Taylor to put a full game’s worth of tape on his resume, strengthening his case for a starting job in 2023.

Here’s the full Saints injury report from Wednesday:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

DT Matthew Ioannidis (back)

DNP

LB Chandler Wooten (ankle)

DNP

 

RT Taylor Moton (rest)

DNP

TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow)

Limited

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)

Limited

 

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game Status

CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)

DNP

S Justin Evans (shoulder)

Limited

LB Chase Hansen (knee)

Limited

TE Taysom Hill (back)

Limited

LT James Hurst (foot)

DNP

TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep)

DNP

S Marcus Maye (shoulder)

DNP

LG Andrus Peat (ankle)

DNP

LB Ty Summers (oblique)

Limited

RB Dwayne Washington (illness)

DNP

 

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories