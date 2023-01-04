Paulson Adebo (hamstring) preemptively ruled out on first Saints injury report vs. Panthers

Here’s the first New Orleans Saints injury report for their regular season finale with the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. The Saints listed six players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session due to injuries (cornerback Paulson Adebo, left tackle James Hurst, tight end Juwan Johnson, safety Marcus Maye, and left guard Andrus Peat) and illness (running back Dwayne Washington), with four others limited at the week’s first day of work.

Additionally, Adebo told reporters Wednesday that the team has already chosen to rest him for Sunday’s game out of an abundance of caution. He has a history of ankle and leg injuries so it makes sense to be cautious with him in a game without playoff implications. This is an opportunity for rookie corner Alontae Taylor to put a full game’s worth of tape on his resume, strengthening his case for a starting job in 2023.

Here’s the full Saints injury report from Wednesday:

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status DT Matthew Ioannidis (back) DNP LB Chandler Wooten (ankle) DNP RT Taylor Moton (rest) DNP TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow) Limited LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) DNP S Justin Evans (shoulder) Limited LB Chase Hansen (knee) Limited TE Taysom Hill (back) Limited LT James Hurst (foot) DNP TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep) DNP S Marcus Maye (shoulder) DNP LG Andrus Peat (ankle) DNP LB Ty Summers (oblique) Limited RB Dwayne Washington (illness) DNP

