Paulson Adebo (hamstring) preemptively ruled out on first Saints injury report vs. Panthers
Here’s the first New Orleans Saints injury report for their regular season finale with the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. The Saints listed six players as non-participants in Wednesday’s practice session due to injuries (cornerback Paulson Adebo, left tackle James Hurst, tight end Juwan Johnson, safety Marcus Maye, and left guard Andrus Peat) and illness (running back Dwayne Washington), with four others limited at the week’s first day of work.
Additionally, Adebo told reporters Wednesday that the team has already chosen to rest him for Sunday’s game out of an abundance of caution. He has a history of ankle and leg injuries so it makes sense to be cautious with him in a game without playoff implications. This is an opportunity for rookie corner Alontae Taylor to put a full game’s worth of tape on his resume, strengthening his case for a starting job in 2023.
Here’s the full Saints injury report from Wednesday:
Carolina Panthers injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
DT Matthew Ioannidis (back)
DNP
LB Chandler Wooten (ankle)
DNP
RT Taylor Moton (rest)
DNP
TE Stephen Sullivan (elbow)
Limited
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring)
Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game Status
CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring)
DNP
S Justin Evans (shoulder)
Limited
LB Chase Hansen (knee)
Limited
TE Taysom Hill (back)
Limited
LT James Hurst (foot)
DNP
TE Juwan Johnson (quadricep)
DNP
S Marcus Maye (shoulder)
DNP
LG Andrus Peat (ankle)
DNP
LB Ty Summers (oblique)
Limited
RB Dwayne Washington (illness)
DNP