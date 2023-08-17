Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor take their battle to Chargers joint practices

We recently discussed the most anticipated matchups from New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers joint practice, focusing on players competing with each other from both teams, but one of the biggest battles is between two Saints. Paulson Adebo-versus-Alontae Taylor didn’t make the list but they should be heavily monitored this week.

Last week, the Saints faced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That was only for a single drive. The Saints will see Justin Herbert and a much better receiving corps for two days straight. Instead of seeing Adebo versus the first-team and Taylor versus the second-team or vice versa, you can compare how Adebo and Taylor look against the same receivers.

The starting cornerback battle still remains close. These next two days of practice gives both players a good chance to separate themselves. Adebo and Taylor will line up against Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in multiple different game-like scenarios throughout practice. The Chargers also have a first-round draft pick at receiver in Quentin Johnson and some impressive backups like Josh Palmer who will test the Saints secondary.

Adebo received the start in the first preseason game, and Taylor will likely start the upcoming game this Sunday as the Saints continue to give both guys those opportunities. Regardless of the starting lineup on Sunday, expect their performance in these joint practices to play a part in the final decision.

