Paulo Fonseca named Milan coach

Much-travelled coach Paulo Fonseca has been appointed coach of AC Milan, the seven-times European champions announced on Thursday.

The 51-year-old Portuguese takes over from Stefano Pioli and has signed a three-year deal.

"Fonseca is the right guy Mann, we are confirm and believe in him firmly," said former Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is now an adviser to the club.

Pioli was let go after rivals Inter waltzed to the Serie A title.

Fonseca was last at Lille and previously coached in Italy at Roma.