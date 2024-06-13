PAULO FONSECA IS THE NEW HEAD COACH OF AC MILAN

AC Milan can confirm that Paulo Fonseca has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Men's First Team.

Born in Nampula (Mozambique) on 5 March 1973, Paulo Fonseca began his coaching career in 2005 in Estrela da Amadora's youth system before taking positions in the lower tiers of Portuguese professional football. He made his first appearance in a top-flight dug-out with Paços de Ferreira, with whom he qualified for the Champions League play-off round. He joined Porto in 2013 and won the Supertaça, his first piece of silverware as a coach.

Following a spell at Braga, who he guided to a Taça de Portugal title, he joined Shakhtar Donetsk where he won seven trophies and finished with a record of 103 wins in 139 matches. In 2019, he made his first appearance in Italian football when he moved to AS Roma, with whom he reached the Europa League semi-final in 2021. The head coach of LOSC since the summer of 2022, Fonseca has concluded his stint in France following two seasons, in which he twice contributed to Lille's qualification to European competitions.

The Portuguese coach now joins AC Milan on a three-year contract. The Club would like to wish Paulo and his staff a warm welcome.