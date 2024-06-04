Paulo Dybala included in ESPN’s Top 30 attackers in the world

Roma star Paulo Dybala was recently ranked as one of the very best players in his position in the world.

The Argentine forward recently concluded his second season in the Italian capital following his move as a free agent from Juventus in 2022.

Back then, Dybala was in search of confidence and a club that would put him at the forefront both on and off the pitch.

At Roma he was able to do just that, collecting 34 goals and 18 assists in 77 games for the Giallorossi so far.

With the summer market yet to reveal what the future may hold for the 30-year-old attacker, ESPN rewarded Dybala’s high-level performances over recent years by including him in their Top 30 list.

As revealed by the international broadcaster, Dybala was ranked 24th in ESPN’s Top 30 Forwards in the world.

The three players leading the list are Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.