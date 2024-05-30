Paulo Dybala addresses future at Roma: “I want to win here, it would be difficult for me to leave Italy.”

Roma superstar Paulo Dybala spoke about his future plans with Roma, the chance to work with Daniele De Rossi and the possibility of playing in Premier League.

The Argentine attacker was interviewed by The Athletic in the aftermath of his second season in the Italian capital having recently come to an end.

”No one likes to get sixth place. We had the team to do better than that. We played very well but in the end we finished sixth and I am not satisfied. We could have done more,” said Dybala.

”De Rossi? He loves Argentina, he is still very close to Boca Juniors and that world of Argentine football. I’m sure he’ll want to go back there to coach. Let’s see what happens.”

“I hope he can have a successful career as a coach and that he can stay in Europe for a long time to win trophies, build great teams and continue to do what he is doing. He deserves it.”

”My future? I have been in Italy for almost 12 years and I am living an incredible moment. It’s hard for me to see myself far from Italy because I became a man here. Italy has me from everything.”

“It would be difficult to leave but of course there is also the curiosity to find out how I could behave in important leagues like La Liga and Premier League.”

”I want to win. I was lucky to have had the chance to win all the trophies. Sometimes I won and sometimes I lost. My regret is related to the defeats in the European finals.”

“I have never won a Champions League or the Europa League but this will remain my goal. I want to win everything I can with Roma. Winning is not important, it’s the only thing that matters.”

”My exclusion from Copa America? I think I’ve done some great things this season, I was confident of being called up so it was a blow to me.”

“I also think it’s hard for coaches to have to choose. I respect Scaloni’s decision, I have a very good relationship with him and he definitely made the decision for the sake of the team.”