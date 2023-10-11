Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev off UFC 294? Dana White aims to have answer soon

LAS VEGAS – UFC 294 has a new main event, and very soon, it could have a new co-main event should the cards fall a certain way.

One day after Paulo Costa revealed he recently had arm surgery, UFC CEO Dana White indicated the fight vs. Khamzat Chimaev could be in jeopardy. He hopes to seek clarity in the coming hours. The pay-per-view event takes place in 11 days at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

“Yeah, it’s possible,” White said at a DWCS 66 news conference. “… (I should know) very soon. Very soon. Unless another f*cking big mouth pops up out of somewhere. Yeah, hopefully within a couple hours I’ll have an answer for you.”

According to Costa, he underwent a surgical procedure for an infected bursa on his right elbow. Costa indicated he has no plans to withdraw from the fight, but it’s possible it won’t be his decision.

While White didn’t name specific names, he said there are backup plans in place for Chimaev should Costa be deemed unable to compete.

“We’re talking to a couple people right now,” White said.

White’s comments came moments after he confirmed the previously scheduled main event between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title was canceled. In the injured Oliveira’s place steps UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, on 11 days’ notice.

With the change, the UFC 294 fight card includes:

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski – for lightweight title

Khamzat Chimaev vs. Paulo Costa

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Muin Gafurov vs. Said Nurmagomedov

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli

Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood

Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Shara Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 294.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie